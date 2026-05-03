Serial Burglar’s £5.5 Million Compensation Turns into a Curse as He Blows Fortune on Drugs and Luxury

A career criminal who won a £5.5 million payout after being stabbed in prison has spiraled into a life of excess, squandering his fortune on drugs, cars, and lavish parties while neglecting his family. His brother warns that the windfall has become a curse, attracting predators and pushing him toward self-destruction.

A career criminal who received a £5.5 million compensation payout after being stabbed in prison has revealed that his sudden wealth has become a curse, leading to a destructive lifestyle fueled by drugs and reckless spending.

Steven Wilson, a 38-year-old serial burglar with over 30 convictions, successfully sued the Ministry of Justice following a brutal knife attack by a fellow inmate in 2018, which left him with severe injuries, including a torn liver, fractured spine, and lacerated spinal cord. Despite the life-changing sum, Wilson has squandered nearly half of his fortune on extravagant spending, including luxury cars, gold jewelry, and lavish parties, while neglecting his only daughter and falling prey to opportunistic acquaintances.

Wilson’s older brother, David, has expressed deep concern over his sibling’s self-destructive behavior, warning that he could follow in the footsteps of notorious lottery winner Mickey 'Lotto Lout' Carroll, who blew through a £9.7 million jackpot in just eight years. David revealed that Steven’s sudden wealth has attracted predators from his past, many of whom abandoned him during his time in prison but now seek to exploit his fortune.

Despite his injuries, which have left him largely wheelchair-bound, Wilson has indulged in a two-year binge of cocaine, alcohol, and high-end hotel stays, surrounded by a rotating cast of so-called friends. His brother lamented that the compensation, intended to provide a fresh start, has instead plunged Steven deeper into a cycle of addiction and financial ruin.

The situation has grown so dire that Steven has been forced to relocate from his hometown of Tilbury, Essex, after being harassed and robbed by former associates. He recently purchased a £340,000 bungalow on the east coast in an attempt to escape the chaos, but his brother fears it may be too little, too late.

David recounted how Steven initially spent over £150,000 on cars, including an Audi RS3 and a Volvo XC60, as well as lavish gifts for family and friends. However, his reckless behavior has only worsened, with Wilson now facing a driving ban after being caught speeding and driving erratically. As his fortune dwindles, Steven has reportedly expressed regret, telling family members that the compensation has brought him nothing but misery and made him a target.

His brother’s public plea for intervention may be his last hope before he spirals further into self-destruction





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