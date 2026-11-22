Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs attempted to steal Saadi Gaddafi's £10million London mansion through fake companies and courts. He was barred from litigation but tried again to claim the property linked to the Gaddafi regime.

Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs orchestrated an elaborate scheme to steal an £10million London mansion formerly owned by Saadi Gaddafi, the son of former Libya n dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Gayle-Childs, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a similar fraud, created fake companies and a bogus law firm to manipulate the legal system and gain control of the property.

Deceptive Schemes and Legal Barriers

Leslie Gayle-Childs launched legal proceedings to claim the house despite being officially barred from taking legal action in the courts of England and Wales since 2020. This bar was imposed following an application by then Attorney General Suella Braverman, who successfully had him declared a 'vexatious litigant' after a decade of bringing groundless claims against various government departments and companies.

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The serial fraudster previously attempted to sue HM Treasury for more than £25million and engaged in dozens of other baseless damages claims. Despite this prohibition, Gayle-Childs managed to hoodwink two judges in an effort to win control of the prestigious property in one of London's most affluent suburbs, forcing himself into the middle of a long-running legal dispute involving the State of Libya.

Property History and Gaddafi Connections

Saadi Gaddafi purchased the eight-bedroom neo-Georgian mansion in Hampstead Garden Suburb in May 2009 for a reported £10million. The property, located near millionaire's row The Bishops Avenue, features an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, cinema room, and gym across three floors. Saadi, who is now believed to be hiding in Turkey, was rarely seen at the home but his occasional visits were marked by convoys of limousines and large entourages of friends and bodyguards.

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Before his political life, Saadi Gaddafi was a professional footballer in Libya who famously served as captain of the national team. He briefly played for Perugia and Udinese in Italy, employing Diego Maradona as a technical consultant at Perugia. His career was marred by controversy, including a ban for failing a drug test and accusations of drug and alcohol abuse, which were reported in US diplomatic cables and noted as a point of contention with his father.

Post-Regime Turmoil and Squatters

Following the 2011 Libyan uprising and the execution of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi fled to Niger, leaving the London property abandoned. The mansion was originally bought mortgage-free by Capitana Seas Limited, a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands. A group of anti-Gaddafi Libyan squatters known as 'Topple the Tyrants' entered the property and unfurled a banner declaring 'Out of Libya, Out of London,' vowing to guard the site until it was returned to the Libyan people.

Anti-Gaddafi Libyan squatters, said to include four asylum seekers, occupied the home until the High Court intervened in May 2012. The court transferred ownership from Capitana Seas Limited to the State of Libya, which argued that Saadi could not have legitimately afforded the home on his £34,000-a-year military wage. The authorities in Tripoli, which seized power after the Arab uprisings, launched a successful legal bid to reclaim the asset.

Final Judicial Rejection of Fraud Claim

Despite the complex history and the involvement of the State of Libya, Leslie Gayle-Childs' attempt to steal the property through deception was ultimately thwarted by the judiciary. A separate judge rejected his claim over the house, ending his extraordinary effort to exploit the legal vacuum and ongoing disputes surrounding the Gaddafi assets. The case highlights the persistent efforts of fraudsters to target high-value properties linked to international political figures.