Serial Rapist Convicted After Innocent Man Exonerated Following 17 Years Incarceration

Paul Quinn has been convicted of a 2003 rape, bringing an end to one of Britain's worst miscarriages of justice, which saw Andrew Malkinson wrongly imprisoned for 17 years. DNA evidence ultimately identified Quinn as the attacker, while questions mount over police failures that allowed the innocent man to suffer and the real perpetrator to remain free.

A serial sex offender, Paul Quinn, has finally been convicted of a brutal rape committed in 2003, an act for which Andrew Malkinson wrongly spent 17 years incarcerated. This case represents one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in Britain. Malkinson was erroneously convicted of attacking and raping a woman on a motorway embankment.

The true perpetrator, Paul Quinn, a divorced father of five with a history of heavy drinking and a claimed history of consensual sexual encounters with numerous women in his youth, evaded justice for decades. Malkinson’s innocence was established in 2023 when advanced DNA analysis of the victim’s clothing yielded a one-in-a-billion match to a DNA sample Quinn had provided over ten years prior. Jurors recently found the 52-year-old former fence erector guilty of two counts of rape.

Quinn’s demeanor in court, slumping forward with his head bowed upon the verdict, contrasted with a thumbs-up gesture to his relatives as he was escorted from the courtroom. The trial has instigated intense scrutiny of police and prosecutors, questioning why significant doubts surrounding Malkinson's conviction were not addressed earlier.

Malkinson himself expressed contentment with the arrival of justice but highlighted Quinn’s potential to have been apprehended much sooner had the police conducted their investigation more thoroughly. He stated that he was a convenient scapegoat, forced to endure over 17 years in prison for Quinn’s heinous crime, and called for accountability from all responsible for allowing a dangerous man to remain free while he was imprisoned.

The rape victim, whose identity is protected by law, conveyed her pleasure at Quinn’s conviction but lamented that both she and Malkinson had been deprived of the lives they might have otherwise lived. James Burley, who spearheaded the campaign to exonerate Malkinson, echoed the sentiment that Quinn could have been brought to justice years ago.

Further revelations indicate that Quinn committed an indecent assault at the tender age of 12. For 23 years, Quinn lived freely, while an innocent man endured nearly two decades behind bars for the savage 2003 attack. Paul Quinn, now 52, has been convicted of the 2003 rape in Salford, Greater Manchester, for which Andrew Malkinson was wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years.

Images released include a 2003 custody photograph of Malkinson upon his arrest, an e-fit image based on the victim's description, and a 2005 photograph of Quinn. The location of the assault, Cleggs Lane in Little Hulton, where Quinn, then 51, raped and strangled the lone woman on July 19, 2003, has also been identified. Andrew Malkinson had his conviction overturned in 2023 following years of asserting his innocence.

Four years after the indecent assault, at the age of 16, Quinn was convicted of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl. By 19, he received a two-year sentence for arson after setting fire to a wheelie bin outside an ex-girlfriend’s home with her two children present. His criminal record from the 1990s includes convictions for actual bodily harm, burglary, and trespassing with a loaded air rifle.

Jurors were not informed that Quinn's DNA was collected in 2012 as part of a national operation targeting convicted sex offenders. However, a series of errors meant that this sample was not matched to the victim's for another decade. During Malkinson's prolonged and wrongful imprisonment, Quinn lived a life as a grandfather, separated from his wife, relocated to Devon, and began a new relationship.

An independent judge-led inquiry is to investigate the reasons behind Malkinson's prolonged deprivation of liberty and the delays in identifying the actual perpetrator. Greater Manchester Police are facing increased scrutiny regarding their role in this profound injustice. At Malkinson's 2004 trial, the victim unequivocally identified him as her attacker.

However, during Quinn's trial, she testified that she had felt 'unsure' about Malkinson's guilt when she saw him in the dock. She further revealed that when she expressed these doubts to police officers, they reassured her that second thoughts were common. The police watchdog is investigating six current or former officers involved in the original inquiry for potential misconduct, including allegations of perverting the course of justice.

Detectives now suspect that Quinn, described as a 'very dangerous man' who likely stalked lone females, may be linked to other unsolved sexual offenses from his time in Salford. Investigations are currently underway into three stranger rapes that occurred between 2005 and 2010 in Swinton, Bolton, and Salford.





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