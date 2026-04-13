Serial Rapist Mahmoud Al-Khouladi's Second Parole Bid Denied

Mahmoud Al-Khouladi, also known as Mahmoud Dadia, a serial rapist, has been denied parole for the second time. He is currently serving a life sentence for rape after a long history of violent sexual offenses in Greater Manchester.

Mahmoud Al-Khouladi, also known as Mahmoud Dadia, a serial rapist with a history of changing his name between crimes and prison sentences, has made a second attempt to secure his freedom after being denied parole. The 53-year-old, currently serving a life sentence for rape, has a long and disturbing history of sexual offenses, repeatedly targeting women in Greater Manchester .

His crimes span decades, beginning with incidents that occurred when he was a juvenile and escalating to violent attacks on adult women after his release from previous incarcerations. The Parole Board has confirmed that his recent bid for release was unsuccessful last April, and although he has been referred again, no hearing date has been scheduled yet. This case highlights the challenges of managing repeat offenders and the complexities of the parole system. Al-Khouladi's criminal career began with a 13-year sentence in February 2002, stemming from his conviction for three sex attacks in Greater Manchester, when he was known as Dadia. After serving time and being released, he changed his name, demonstrating a pattern of deception and a disregard for the law. This was not a one-off error but a deliberate choice to conceal his identity and continue his predatory behavior. He re-offended in April 2015, receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of nine years and 190 days for the rape of a woman in a churchyard in Didsbury in October of the previous year. The Manchester Evening News played a crucial role in bringing Al-Khouladi to justice, their appeal leading to his original conviction and subsequent sentence. Neal Keeling, the current chief reporter for the MEN, was first made aware of Al-Khouladi's crimes in 2001, when Detective Chief Inspector Andy Durkin provided him with details of a string of rapes and sexual assaults connected to the same DNA profile. The diligent work of law enforcement, combined with public cooperation, eventually led to the apprehension of Al-Khouladi, but he would subsequently commit further crimes after being released. The investigation into Al-Khouladi's crimes revealed a pattern of calculated predation. He was described by one detective as a 'calculating predator' after his second conviction. His tactics involved befriending women, using deception to lure them into vulnerable situations, and then subjecting them to violent sexual assaults. One of the attacks involved punching the victim and threatening to cut her throat. In another, he snatched a teenage girl off the street and sexually assaulted her, threatening to cut her throat if she screamed for help. The police were able to identify and catch Al-Khouladi the first time through the help of the MEN and a distinctive coiled hairstyle with a shaved leaf pattern on the back of his head. This information led to 52 people contacting the police and 23 of those gave information which related to Al-Khouladi. His crimes also extended back to his adolescence, with prior convictions for indecent exposure and indecent assault. Al-Khouladi's background also included time spent working as a diver on pipelines while abroad. However, he returned to the Eccles area where he once lived to commit his crimes. Al-Khouladi’s actions displayed a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of women and a pattern of escalating violence. The Parole Board's decision to deny him parole reflects the severity of his offenses and the ongoing risk he poses to the public





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