Serial Rapist Mohammed Altaher Convicted of Third Rape After '24 Hours in Police Custody' Broadcast

Iraqi national Mohammed Altaher, previously convicted of two rapes, has been found guilty of a third count following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court. The conviction came after a third victim came forward after watching an episode of '24 Hours in Police Custody' detailing his previous crimes. He has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, to run concurrently with his existing ten-year sentence, plus a seven-year extended license.

Mohammed Altaher , a 41-year-old Iraqi national, has been convicted of a third count of rape, extending his already substantial prison sentence. The conviction follows a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 8th, stemming from an incident in 2019.

Altaher initially gained notoriety through an episode of the Channel 4 documentary series '24 Hours in Police Custody', titled 'The Predator', which detailed his previous convictions for raping two men he met through the Grindr dating app. During the program, Altaher attempted to portray himself as a victim, claiming mistreatment by detectives due to his sexual orientation.

However, the broadcast of the episode unexpectedly prompted a third victim to come forward, reporting a similar assault that occurred in 2019. The details of Altaher’s crimes are deeply disturbing. His modus operandi involved exploiting vulnerabilities and disregarding consent. In the most recent case, he persisted with sexual assault even after consent was explicitly withdrawn, acting in an aggressive manner.

The earlier attacks, committed in August and September 2019, involved administering the illegal stimulant MCAT to his first victim before subjecting him to sexual aggression. This victim endured a horrific ordeal, including being penetrated multiple times with a shower hose, resulting in significant injuries. He initially struggled to identify himself as a victim, experiencing profound psychological distress and withdrawal from work and social life, describing himself as feeling 'like a Zombie'.

The second victim was subjected to immediate physical aggression upon entering Altaher’s home, being forcibly kissed, grabbed, and pushed onto a bed before being raped. The court heard that Altaher displayed a pattern of narcissistic behavior, prioritizing his own desires without regard for the well-being or autonomy of his victims.

A judge at his initial trial in St Albans Crown Court in 2023 characterized him as 'arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed', stating that 'What Dr Altaher wants, Dr Altaher gets, and if what you want is sexual intercourse, then the consent of whoever you want it with matters to you not at all.

' Altaher’s sentencing reflects the severity of his crimes. He received a five-year prison term for the third rape conviction, to be served concurrently with his existing ten-year sentence for the previous two offenses. He will also serve an additional seven years on extended license. The case highlights the importance of reporting sexual assault and the courage of victims who come forward to seek justice.

PC Heather Hutchinson, who led the investigations, praised the bravery of all three victims, particularly the one who came forward after seeing the '24 Hours in Police Custody' episode. She emphasized that the program plays a crucial role in educating the public about consent and building trust in law enforcement, encouraging other victims to report their experiences. The conviction serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of sexual violence and the commitment of authorities to hold perpetrators accountable.

The ripple effect of Altaher’s actions extends beyond the immediate victims, impacting their lives and well-being for years to come. The successful prosecution and sentencing demonstrate a dedication to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those who commit such heinous acts face the consequences of their actions. The case also underscores the power of media in bringing attention to these issues and empowering victims to break their silence





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