Serial Rapist Paul Quinn Convicted After Innocent Man Served 17 Years

Paul Quinn has been found guilty of a 2003 rape for which Andrew Malkinson was wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years, sparking an inquiry into systemic failures and police misconduct. Quinn's extensive criminal history, dating back to his childhood, was not fully utilized to prevent Malkinson's incarceration.

A serial sex offender has finally been brought to justice after an innocent man endured 17 years of wrongful imprisonment for a brutal rape. Andrew Malkinson was wrongly convicted in 2003 for the attack on a woman near a motorway embankment, a devastating miscarriage of justice that saw him lose nearly two decades of his life. The true perpetrator, Paul Quinn, a divorced father of five with a history of offences dating back to his early teens, walked free during this period.

Quinn, who reportedly boasted of numerous consensual encounters, was only identified when new DNA analysis of evidence from the victim's clothing, taken years earlier, provided a one-in-a-billion match to his sample. Jurors recently found the 52-year-old former fence erector guilty of two counts of rape, a verdict that saw Quinn slump forward in court. His conviction raises significant questions for the police and prosecution services regarding the handling of evidence and why doubts surrounding Malkinson's conviction were not addressed sooner. Malkinson expressed his relief at seeing justice done but stated that Quinn could have been apprehended much earlier if the initial investigation had been thorough. He believes he was an easy target for a swift conviction, forced to bear the brunt of Quinn's heinous crime. Malkinson is now calling for accountability for those responsible for allowing a dangerous individual to remain at liberty while he was incarcerated. The rape victim, who remains anonymous, stated her satisfaction with Quinn's conviction but lamented the lost years for both herself and Malkinson. James Burley, who spearheaded the campaign to exonerate Malkinson, highlighted the regrettable reality that Quinn’s capture was significantly delayed. It has emerged that Quinn committed an indecent assault at the age of 12, and was later convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor at 16, followed by an arson conviction at 19. His criminal record in the 1990s includes charges of actual bodily harm, burglary, and trespassing with a loaded air gun. The court heard that Quinn’s DNA was collected in 2012 as part of a national operation targeting sex offenders, but a series of administrative errors prevented its match to the rape victim's samples for another ten years. While Malkinson endured his wrongful imprisonment, Quinn built a new life, becoming a grandfather, moving, and starting a new relationship. An independent inquiry will now investigate the reasons behind the prolonged deprivation of Malkinson's freedom and the failure to identify the real attacker sooner. Greater Manchester Police are facing scrutiny for their role in this injustice. At Malkinson's trial, the victim was initially adamant about his guilt, but later expressed uncertainty when testifying at Quinn's trial, stating she had been reassured by police that second thoughts were normal. Six officers involved in the original investigation are currently under investigation by the police watchdog for potential misconduct, including allegations of perverting the course of justice. Detectives are now examining whether Quinn, described as a dangerous man who may have deliberately sought out lone females, could be linked to other unsolved sex offences in the Salford area between 2005 and 2010





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