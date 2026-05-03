Serial Shoplifter Jailed for £100,000 Boots Theft Spree

Gabriella Stan, 25, has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to stealing £100,000 worth of makeup and beauty products from Boots stores across London and Wales over a nine-month period. CCTV footage shows Stan and an accomplice brazenly filling bags with goods while avoiding security.

A brazen shoplifter, Gabriella Stan, 25, has been sentenced to two years in prison for a sustained campaign of theft targeting Boots stores across London and Wales.

Stan, originally from Romania, systematically stole high-value makeup and beauty products, amassing a haul estimated at £100,000 over a nine-month period. Shocking CCTV footage released shows Stan, often accompanied by an unidentified female accomplice, casually filling a bag with Maybelline and other cosmetics while appearing to scan for security personnel. The pair operated across multiple London boroughs including Ealing, Wandsworth, Camden, and Kensington, extending their activities as far as Pontypridd in Wales.

The scale of the operation involved careful planning and distraction techniques, with accomplices frequently diverting the attention of security guards while Stan and her primary partner loaded up on goods. The case, heard at Southwark Crown Court, revealed Stan’s history as a ‘persistent offender’. During a single raid at a Boots store in Richmond last October, she managed to steal beauty products worth a staggering £5,000.

The prosecution, led by Babatunde Alabi, highlighted the targeted nature of the thefts, focusing on high-value items. The defense, represented by Dhanes Charme, argued that Stan was acting under the direction of others and emphasized her limited literacy skills, stating she is unable to read or write. A poignant moment occurred during the sentencing when Stan wept as her barrister informed the court that her husband had not visited her since her arrest and was believed to have abandoned her.

She pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft, with an additional 36 offences taken into consideration by the judge. Boots provided a business impact statement detailing losses of £143,220 as a direct result of Stan’s thieving between May 2nd and December 7th, 2025. Judge Stephen Tomlinson acknowledged the significant planning involved in the operation and the consistent use of accomplices to create distractions.

He noted the geographical reach of the thefts, including a trip to South Wales, and sentenced Stan based on the £100,000 figure, despite Boots’ claim of higher losses. Stan, aided by a Romanian interpreter throughout the proceedings, will serve half of her two-year sentence before being eligible for release on license.

In addition to the custodial sentence, she has been banned from entering any Boots store across the UK until April 28th, 2031. The Metropolitan Police, through Chief Inspector Rav Pathania, emphasized their commitment to tackling retail crime, citing a significant increase in solved cases and arrests in the past year, contributing to a nearly four percent decrease in shoplifting incidents across London – representing 3,200 fewer victims.

This case underscores the challenges faced by retailers in combating organized shoplifting and the efforts being made by law enforcement to address the issue





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