Serie A season ends in chaos after Derby della Mole is delayed

A violent confrontation between Juventus and Torino supporters delayed the Derby della Mole by over an hour, prompting concerns over public safety and the decision to proceed with the match. The intrusion of fireworks, bottles, and stones led to a suspension of Juventus supporter, his need for immediate surgery putting the original starts timing at at risk.

The final day of the Serie A season was marred by ugly scenes in Turin as the Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino was delayed by over an hour due to violent clashes between rival ultras.

Public safety concerns took centre stage after a supporter was rushed to hospital, leaving the game in temporary limbo. The atmosphere turned toxic as supporters from both sides engaged in violent confrontations, forcing local authorities to intervene in an attempt to restore order before the final match of the season





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Serie A Juventus Torino Derby Della Mole Public Safety Football Violence Champions League

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