Serious M25 Crash Causes Major Disruption on UK's Busiest Motorway

A serious collision on the M25 slip road at Junction 12 in Surrey has closed the clockwise carriageway, leading to extensive delays and congestion. Emergency services are on scene, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic has come to a complete standstill on the M25 in Surrey following a serious collision on one of the slip exit roads, creating significant disruption on the UK's busiest motorway.

The incident occurred on the clockwise link road at Junction 12, which connects to the M3. Surrey Police have confirmed that officers are on the scene handling the collision.

As a result, the clockwise carriageway of the M25 is fully closed between Junction 11 and Junction 12. Drivers can still join the clockwise carriageway from the M3 at Junction 12, and the anticlockwise carriageway remains open. Police are urging motorists to avoid this section of the M25 while emergency services respond, thanking the public for their patience and promising an update as soon as possible.

National Highways has reported delays exceeding 33 minutes, with congestion stretching back approximately three miles. Tailbacks are forming towards Junction 10 for the A3, and traffic is also moving slowly in the opposite direction on the approach to the crash site. The affected slip road serves as a primary exit for drivers heading to popular attractions such as Thorpe Park and Thorpe Lakes, exacerbating the impact on holiday and leisure traffic.

This incident is part of a series of major disruptions on British roads and transport networks today. In a separate event, a lorry driver was arrested following the collapse of a railway bridge on a main line into London, which caused severe delays for rail passengers.

Additionally, one of the most serious road incidents involved two lorries and a van near the Essex and Cambridgeshire border, leading to a prolonged carriageway closure for several hours. In unrelated news, a British couple was reported to have abandoned three young children at a Spanish hotel to go partying, while a boy aged 14 was among three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in a park.

These multiple incidents highlight the broader challenges facing transportation safety and public order across the UK and abroad, drawing emergency resources and public attention





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