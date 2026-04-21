Serious Workplace Injury Reported on Set of How To Train Your Dragon 2

A special effects technician suffered a severe injury during the production of the upcoming How To Train Your Dragon 2 film at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK.

A grave workplace incident has occurred during the production of the upcoming live-action film How To Train Your Dragon 2 , currently filming at Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom. Reports indicate that a crew member, identified as a special effects technician, suffered a severe injury involving a saw within the studio workshops. The accident resulted in the amputation of multiple fingers on one hand.

Despite the immediate medical intervention and the best efforts of surgeons to reattach the digits, the procedures were reportedly unsuccessful, leaving the production team and the studio to grapple with the aftermath of this traumatic event. While the incident did not take place directly on the main filming set, its occurrence within the controlled environment of the production workshop has raised serious questions regarding workplace safety protocols and operational oversight. Universal Pictures has maintained a position of silence regarding the incident, as no official statement or comment has been issued to clarify the specific circumstances that led to the accident. As investigations into the workplace safety standards at the facility are likely to follow, the industry remains focused on the welfare of the affected technician while production duties face significant scrutiny. This high-profile project, a live-action reimagining of the beloved animated franchise, serves as both a direct sequel to the 2025 live-action reboot and a creative adaptation of the 2014 animated hit. The franchise has proven to be a financial juggernaut, with the combined earnings of the original animated trilogy and the initial live-action entry reaching approximately 2.2 billion dollars globally. Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated series, has returned to lead this ambitious live-action project, which aims to replicate the monumental success of its predecessors. The cast features notable stars including Mason Thames as Hiccup, with Gerard Butler reprising his iconic role as Stoick the Vast, and Cate Blanchett returning to bring depth to the narrative. Production, which commenced in Borehamwood this past February, continues to move forward under the shadow of this accident as the team works toward the highly anticipated theatrical release date of June 11, 2027. The How To Train Your Dragon series has long been a crown jewel in the landscape of family-oriented cinematic franchises, blending epic fantasy with heartfelt storytelling. The central premise, centered on the evolving relationship between the Viking protagonist Hiccup and his dragon companion, has captivated global audiences for over a decade. By moving from animated storytelling to a live-action medium, the production team faces the immense pressure of maintaining the high standards set by the previous iterations. The addition of talents like Nico Parker, Nick Frost, and Phil Dunster has generated significant buzz among fans expecting a modern iteration that honors the original spirit while pushing the boundaries of practical and digital effects. Despite the technical challenges and the unfortunate disruption caused by the recent injury, the studio remains committed to delivering the film to fans worldwide by mid-2027. The project stands as a testament to the scale of modern filmmaking, which requires constant vigilance to ensure that those crafting these digital spectacles are kept safe from the inherent physical dangers of a bustling and complex film production environment





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Film Production Sky Studios Elstree Workplace Accident Dean Deblois

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Train wi-fi upgrades will 'transform' Cornwall businessesThe government will pump £12m into rail wi-fi in the south west and west of England and Wales.

Read more »

Stolen dog Zak 'stolen and dumped on railway' before being hit by train in South WalesA police investigation is underway

Read more »

Dog ‘snatched from owner and dumped on tracks was hit by train'A Justice4Zak campaign has been started by family and friends

Read more »

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Is Back With Spring's Best It BagsRixo x Dragon Diffusion's much-loved It bags were everywhere last spring, and they're back in new shades that are selling fast. Shop them on Grazia.

Read more »

Leeds Dragon Boat Race returns after cancellation as donations near £850,000The Dragon Boat Race is returning to Leeds on Sunday after last year's cancellation

Read more »

Production of How To Train Your Dragon 2 Shaken by Serious On-Set InjuryA special effects technician sustained a severe hand injury in an accident at Sky Studios Elstree during the production of the How To Train Your Dragon sequel.

Read more »