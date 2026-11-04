Serum SCFA Profiles Outperform Stool Tests for Gut Disease Diagnosis

New research confirms that blood tests for short-chain fatty acids offer superior diagnostic accuracy for colorectal cancer, obesity, and celiac disease compared to traditional stool samples, achieving 95% precision in clinical evaluations.

Medical researchers have demonstrated that analyzing short-chain fatty acids in the bloodstream provides significantly more accurate diagnostic insights for gut-related conditions than traditional stool sampling methods. This pivotal finding emerges from a study published in QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, which directly compares serum and fecal profiles to determine which biological markers offer the clearest indicators for colorectal cancer, celiac disease, and obesity.

Serum Accuracy Surpasses Stool Analysis

The serum short-chain fatty acid model achieved a remarkable overall classification accuracy of 95% when distinguishing between patients and healthy individuals. This performance vastly outshines the fecal model, which recorded an overall accuracy of only 59% in the same held-out test set. The blood-based approach correctly identified approximately 63% of healthy controls, 57% of patients with obesity or celiac disease, and 50% of patients with colorectal cancer. The combined serum-fecal model marginally improved accuracy to 97%, confirming that blood analysis is the primary driver of diagnostic precision.

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Study Methodology and Sample Selection

Researchers conducted this analysis using previously collected clinical data and samples from patients in Florence, Italy. The study cohort consisted of 35 celiac disease patients, 30 colorectal cancer patients, 33 obesity patients, and 95 healthy controls. All colorectal cancer participants had non-metastatic colon cancer, while all obesity patients had a body mass index of at least 30 kg/m². Celiac disease patients were confirmed to have villous atrophy. Participants were excluded if they were pregnant, used antibiotics or probiotics within two months, or were on specific nutritional interventions. The team quantified seven short-chain fatty acids using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry on whole-blood and fecal samples collected before treatment.

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Key Biomarkers for Disease Identification

Machine learning analysis revealed that specific circulating fatty acids strongly influence the diagnostic predictions for each condition. For celiac disease prediction, valeric, propionic, 2-methylbutyric, and isovaleric acids were the most influential features identified by SHAP analysis. Colorectal cancer prediction relied heavily on 2-methylbutyric, isovaleric, isobutyric, and valeric acids. Obesity classification was primarily driven by 2-methylbutyric, propionic, valeric, and acetic acids. LIME analysis further clarified that isobutyric acid positively contributed to colorectal cancer predictions, while valeric, isovaleric, and 2-methylbutyric acids had negative contributions.

Clinical Implications for Gut Health

The gut microbiota plays a central role in host physiology through the production of microbial metabolites. While fecal short-chain fatty acids have been extensively studied as non-invasive biomarkers, the systemic dimension of these metabolites remained understudied. A substantial fraction of short-chain fatty acids enters systemic circulation after absorption in the colon. This study validates that measuring these circulating levels provides a more robust indicator of systemic health than local gut samples alone. The results suggest that serum analysis could become a standard tool for early detection and management of metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases.