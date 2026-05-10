Seth Rogen pays tribute to late co-star Catherine O'Hara at BAFTA TV Awards

Seth Rogen dedicated his win for The Studio at the BAFTA TV Awards to his late co-star Catherine O'Hara, who passed away in January. He also mentioned her work on the show and paid tribute to her generosity and kindness.

Seth Rogen gave a sweet mention to his late co-star Catherine O'Hara as he collected an award for The Studio at the BAFTA TV Awards in London on Sunday night.

Beloved Home Alone actress Catherine passed away in January at age 71 and played Patty Leigh in The Studio. At the Actor Awards in March, Catherine posthumously won the Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on the show. Seth accepted the award on her behalf and dedicated the win to her. Owen Cooper continued his award-winning streak at the British Academy Television Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Adolescence, a Netflix series, won in the Limited Drama category. Claudia Winkleman accepted the Reality Award for The Celebrity Traitors. The host, 54, revealed she had flown down from Scotland on Saturday morning from filming the second series to collect the gong





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BAFTA TV Awards The Studio Catherine O'hara Owen Cooper Adolescence Claudia Winkleman The Celebrity Traitors Reality Award

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