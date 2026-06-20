Seven Afghan migrants accused of being part of a Norwich grooming gang deny 38 sexual offences

Seven Afghan migrants who are accused of being members of a Norwich grooming gang have denied 38 sexual offences against two victims, including rape charges. Norfolk Police said the men, all small boat and lorry migrants, were charged as part of an investigation into group-based, child sexual exploitation in the city.

Seven Afghan migrants accused of being part of a Norwich grooming gang have denied 38 sexual offences against two victims, including rape charges . Norfolk Police said the men, all small boat and lorry migrants, were charged as part of an investigation into group-based, child sexual exploitation in the city.

The defendants, who are accused of sexual offences committed between August 2023 and May 2025, pleaded not guilty to all 38 counts during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and were remanded in custody. The charges relate to two victims, who were aged in their early to mid-teens at the time of the alleged offences, police previously said.

Jamil Khalili, 20, is charged with seven counts of rape, one count of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy to rape. Ahmadin Ahmadzai, 21, is charged with nine counts of rape, one count of human trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to rape and one count of perverting the course of justice. Qais Kaker, 20, is charged with four counts of rape, one count of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy to rape.

Fazal Auryakhel, 20, is charged with one count of rape. Seven Afghan nationals were charged in May after an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Norwich Police carried out a major operation in which they raided six addresses in Norwich, and one in Dumbarton, and arrested the men Mohammed Shinwary, 23, is charged with two counts of rape. Ali Ahamad, 21, is charged with one count of rape and three counts of human trafficking.

Sayed Wahid Davodzai, 20, is charged with four counts of rape and one count of conspiracy to rape. The men were told they would go on trial on January 11, 2027, but this date may be pushed back given the nature and extent of the evidence in the case.

Police previously said five of the men had entered the country via small boat, one concealed in a lorry and the seventh attempted to enter the UK clandestinely via Portsmouth ferry port. Irish police, An Garda Síochána, have arrested an eighth suspect in Ireland and legal processes are underway to seek the 19-year-old man's return to the UK.

Norfolk Police said none of the charged men have lived at asylum hotels in Norfolk and none of the alleged offending happened in asylum hotels. Det Supt Stacey Murray previously said: 'At the heart of our investigation and at the forefront of our minds are the victims. Their safety and wellbeing are our primary concern and our priority.

The men's ethnicities were previously described in various ways to police, including as 'any other white background', 'and other mixed background', and 'Arab' Police previously said five of the men had entered the country via small boat one concealed in a lorry and the seventh attempted to enter the UK clandestinely via Portsmouth ferry port 'I want to reassure everyone that we are being meticulous in our approach to this investigation.

'A dedicated team continues to work solely on this to examine every available line of inquiry and gather evidence, while respecting the traumatic experiences of the victims. ' 'We know from our work with the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) that victims may choose if, when, or whether to come forward. 'The investigation and justice process can feel overwhelming, and risk may still be present.

What matters is that, when they are ready, victims know they will be listened to, believed and supported.

' Norwich Superintendent Craig Miller previously said: 'I know this news will be shocking to our communities. 'This type of case is very upsetting, and I want people living and working in Norwich, as well as the wider communities of Norfolk, to know that we will do everything possible to protect children from abuse and exploitation.

' Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Natalie Fleet, also previously said: 'These are hideous cases and the fact that the suspects arrived through illegal routes only underlines their shocking nature. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

'Anyone convicted of these crimes must face the full force of the law, and this government is clear that vile foreign criminals have no place in the UK. 'The grooming gangs scandal is one of this country's greatest failures. We will do everything in our power to protect vulnerable girls and not allow victims to be ignored like so many were previously.

'We thank the police in Norfolk for their extensive work in this investigation, and they have our full support as that continues.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norwich Grooming Gang Afghan Migrants Rape Charges Human Trafficking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italy's relaxed and affordable Adriatic beach resorts beloved by ItaliansThe Lidi Ferraresi are seven beach resorts with affordable accommodation and a traditional feel

Read more »

Norwich Pub's 'No Refund' Sign Over Seagull Food Thefts Sparks Customer DebateA JD Wetherspoon pub in Norwich has put up a sign stating it will not refund meals stolen by seagulls, dividing opinion on whether the business or customers should bear responsibility for protecting food in the beer garden.

Read more »

'Seven' rule could keep your dog safe in UK heatwaveDog owners have been warned

Read more »

Norwich man 'marinating' in baked bean bath for four daysColin Jones, also known as Casey, says sleeping outside in the bathtub is like sleeping in a fridge.

Read more »