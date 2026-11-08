Seven Teens Hospitalized After Car Mounts Pavement in Dublin

A serious collision on Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown has left seven teenagers and a woman in her forties hospitalized. Emergency crews responded to the incident on November 8, 2026, as investigations into the cause begin.

Seven teenagers were hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle mounted the sidewalk and struck a group of pedestrians on Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown, Dublin. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30pm on November 8, 2026, causing a major disruption in the Dún Laoghaire area. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, transporting multiple victims to various medical facilities for treatment.

Collision Details and Immediate Response

The National Ambulance Service deployed five ambulances to the site of the crash to manage the influx of casualties. Gardaí confirmed that the total number of individuals injured reached eight, which included the seven teenage pedestrians and the driver of the car. The driver, a woman in her forties, was also taken to a hospital for medical attention following the collision. Authorities noted that all victims sustained injuries of varying degrees, though specific details regarding the severity of each injury have not yet been publicly released.

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Official Police Investigation Status

Gardaí have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the serious road traffic collision. A Garda spokesperson stated that the force is examining the events that led to the vehicle leaving the road and striking the group of people. The investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any traffic laws were violated. Police have not yet released information regarding the identity of the driver or the specific condition of the teenagers involved.

Community Reaction and Local Impact

Local Fine Gael Councillor Dan Carson expressed concern after learning of the serious vehicle incident in Monkstown Farm. He stated that his thoughts were with the first responders currently on the scene and the families of those affected by the tragedy. The area has been significantly impacted by the crash, with authorities closing the road to allow emergency crews to work safely. Traffic diversions have likely been put in place, although specific details regarding alternative routes have not been provided by local officials.

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Medical Treatment and Next Steps

All eight individuals involved in the collision, including the seven juvenile pedestrians and the woman driver, have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment. The National Ambulance Service has been contacted for further statements regarding the medical care provided. Gardaí are continuing their investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability. The road closure remains in effect as forensic teams examine the scene for evidence related to the crash.

Public Safety and Road Conditions

The incident on Oliver Plunkett Road has raised immediate safety concerns for pedestrians in the Monkstown area. Dublin's main road network often sees high volumes of both vehicular and foot traffic, making such accidents particularly dangerous. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while investigations continue. Further updates regarding the condition of the teenagers and the driver will be released as the Garda investigation progresses.