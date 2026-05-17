Seven top-paying careers for career starters

The article provides a list of seven careers that offer good earnings and require no degree. It also includes information on how to apply and improve the CV.

IT’S just two months until the kids break up for the summer holidays – or leave school for good. If your child doesn’t fancy going to university and can’t decide what to do, we’ve pulled together a list of seven top-paying jobs which are perfect for career starters... with a bit of experience, you could start earning up to £55k.

These opportunities are not just good for school leavers, but any twenty-somethings who fancy a career change... Do you have an analytical mind and love all things tech?

Then why not consider a role as a UX Designer and earn on average up to £55,632 after getting a bit of experience under your belt. A UX Designer makes digital products easy, efficient, and enjoyable to use. This is a skills-based field, so no fancy degree is necessary. You could get some extra training through an apprenticeship...

Many offer computer access and printing facilities, and some hold CV sessions or workshops with advisors..





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Career Advice Best Careers For School Leavers Five Top Careers

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