Seven-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Stoke-on-Trent

A seven-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A young boy, aged seven, is currently hospitalized in serious condition following a collision with a car in the heart of Hanley , Stoke-on-Trent. The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 4:00 PM on Commercial Road, involving a silver Volkswagen Polo and the child, who was riding a scooter at the time.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with police officers, paramedics, and an air ambulance dispatched to provide immediate assistance. Recognizing the severity of the boy’s injuries, the decision was made to airlift him to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, a specialist pediatric trauma center, for comprehensive medical care. As of Thursday, authorities have confirmed that the boy remains in a serious but stable condition, offering a glimmer of hope amidst a deeply concerning situation.

The Staffordshire Police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are actively seeking information from the public. A spokesperson for the force stated that officers were alerted to the incident around 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22nd, following reports of the collision. Initial investigations involved speaking with individuals present at the scene and gathering preliminary evidence. The driver of the Volkswagen Polo remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

However, investigators believe that additional witnesses or evidence may exist that could prove crucial to understanding the full sequence of events. Therefore, they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who possesses relevant CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or doorbell camera footage from the area at the time of the incident, to come forward and share their information.

The police are particularly interested in any footage that may capture the moments leading up to the collision, the impact itself, or the immediate aftermath. The incident caused a temporary closure of Commercial Road while emergency personnel attended to the injured child and police conducted their initial inquiries. The road was fully reopened to traffic at approximately 8:45 PM on Wednesday evening, after the scene had been thoroughly examined and all necessary evidence collected.

Staffordshire Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to contact them. Individuals can reach the police by calling 101, utilizing the Live Chat feature available on the Staffordshire Police website, or by emailing the Collision Investigation Unit directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk. When contacting the authorities, please quote incident number 521 of April 22nd to ensure that your information is properly documented and linked to the ongoing investigation.

The police are committed to a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the collision and ensure accountability. The community is understandably concerned about the well-being of the young boy and is hoping for his full recovery. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and vigilance





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Road Accident Stoke-On-Trent Hanley Child Injury Police Appeal

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