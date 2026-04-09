Seven-Year-Old Girl Drowns After Escaping Childminder at Golf Course

An inquest has revealed the tragic details surrounding the death of seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw, who drowned at Owston Hall golf course after escaping her childminder. The news describes the events leading up to the tragedy, the family's grief, and the ongoing investigation.

A tragic incident unfolded at Owston Hall golf course in Doncaster , leading to the death of seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw . The inquest revealed heartbreaking details surrounding the circumstances of her passing. Nyla, who was autistic, was under the care of a new childminder specializing in SEND children when the devastating event occurred. The childminder, reportedly aware of Nyla's tendency to wander, took her to a local park.

During this outing, Nyla managed to escape through a gap in the fencing, eventually making her way onto the golf course. A frantic search was initiated after the childminder alerted authorities to Nyla's disappearance, ultimately leading to the discovery of the young girl in a pond. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to the hospital, Nyla was pronounced dead shortly after. \The loss of Nyla has deeply affected her family and community. Her parents, Hayley Beadsley and Kieran Bradshaw, expressed their profound grief in heartfelt tributes. They described Nyla as the center of their world, a source of immeasurable joy, laughter, and a radiant smile that illuminated every room she entered. Her father emphasized the special bond they shared, referring to her as his best friend and an amazing daughter. The outpouring of love and support for the family is evident in the GoFundMe page established in Nyla's memory, which has already raised over £20,000, reflecting the community's collective sorrow and desire to provide solace to the grieving parents. The inquest heard that Nyla's mother, Hayley, had arranged for the childminder for the day due to the unavailability of their regular caregiver. \Senior coroner Nicola Mundy has adjourned the full inquest at Doncaster Coroner's Court until December 8th, pending further investigation into the events leading up to Nyla's death. The investigation will undoubtedly delve into the childminder's actions, the security measures at the park and golf course, and the circumstances surrounding Nyla's escape. The inquest aims to provide answers and a comprehensive understanding of the tragedy, offering the opportunity for the family to find some closure. The community mourns the loss of Nyla, remembering her as a bright and loving girl who brought joy to everyone she met. The ongoing investigation and the outpouring of support stand as a testament to the profound impact Nyla had on the lives of those around her, and the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children





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Drowning Child Autism Childminder Golf Course Inquest Death Doncaster Nyla May Bradshaw

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