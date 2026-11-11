Seventeen‑Year‑Old Arrested in New York School‑Murder Investigation

A 17‑year‑old is now in custody amid the hunt for perpetrators of the fatal shooting of 15‑year‑old Javits Frimpong on his way to school. The case brings attention to youth violence and bullying in the city.

In the early hours of October 29, a 15‑year‑old boy from Ghana named Javits Frimpong was shot in the stomach on the way to school in New York City. The fatal incident has led to the arrest of a 17‑year‑old and a broader police hunt for two other teenagers believed to have fled the scene wearing black sweatsuits and blue surgical masks.

Arrest and Immediate Investigation

The 17‑year‑old was taken into custody for questioning on a Wednesday morning. Detectives moved the suspect to the NYPD 42nd Precinct and have requested the release of CCTV footage recorded near the route where Frimpong was last seen alive. Police officials said that the shooting prompted a comprehensive search for the other teenagers involved.

Also read 22-Year-Old Mother Charged After Alleged Assault In Coober Pedy

Community Outrage Over Youth Violence

Frimpong's death has sparked widespread outrage across the city's African‑American and immigrant communities. Community leaders and school officials cite a pattern of bullying that the 15‑year‑old reportedly endured at his school. The family's civil‑rights attorney, Ben Crump, has emphasized that the investigation must reach a quick resolution to prevent further violence against young people.

Family Perspective and Legal Action

Thomas Frimpong, 60, told reporters that his son had moved to the United States from Ghana almost a year earlier to pursue a medical career. He described constant harassment by other students, including two teachers who were suspended after being reported by Frimpong three days before his murder. Thomas said he believes the shooters will not get away with the assault on his son.

Advertisement

Police Statements and Evidence Reviewed

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated that evidence showed Frimpong was highly dedicated to his studies and often left his phone at home to avoid distractions. Surveillance footage captured the masked attackers chasing Frimpong before he ran and was shot. The camera footage also shows Frimpong fleeing the attackers, his body snarling as bullets hit the chest. Police are analyzing this material for the identities of the armed teens who fled with black clothing.

Impact on Local Schools and Next Steps

City officials announced that the school where Frimpong studied will conduct a renewed review of bullying policies. The Mayor confirmed that the President had granted an immediate visa to Frimpong's mother so she could attend the funeral. The NYPD expects to provide a public update on the status of the other two suspects by the end of next week. As the case remains open, the city's community outreach program has pledged to increase counseling resources for students at risk of bullying.