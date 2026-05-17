Several Newcastle Players Set to Leave St James' Park This Summer

The news text discusses several Newcastle players who are set to leave the club this summer, including Krafth, Kieran Trippier, and Fabian Schar. It also mentions Anthony Gordon as a player who is likely to leave this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in signing him.

The Swede joined the Magpies from Amiens SC in 2019 and has made 106 appearances in the years since, proving to be a trusty squad player.

Krafth made three appearances across all competitions this season before he suffered a significant knee injury in November, having been ruled out since. The 31-year-old is one of several players set to leave St James’ Park this summer, with Kieran Trippier to join him and Fabian Schar yet to agree terms on an extension. The winger has made 44 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring just four goals and providing only five assists.

The 31-year-old has always kept the favour of his manager, however, and may well see out the remaining year of his contract. Last season was undoubtedly Murphy’s best in a Newcastle shirt, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions. And while Howe likely retains confidence that he can reach those levels again, the forward’s dressing room presence is likely part of the reason his manager is so keen to keep him around.

The same can be said of Krafth, who averaged just 15 appearances per season in his seven years at the club and could have been sold a long time ago. After his exit had been announced, Murphy took to Instagram to post a tribute to the defender on his story. It feels like a summer of change at St James’ Park, with several more exits to be announced in the coming weeks.

Schar also looks set to depart at the end of his contract, but the biggest exits will come in the form of permanent deals elsewhere. Anthony Gordon looks certain to leave this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly closing in on a deal for the England international. And there could be further exits, as Howe looks to complete an overhaul of a squad that has seriously struggled this season





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Newcastle Players Leaving Summer Change Schar Trippier Gordon Overhaul

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