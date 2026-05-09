Several people injured in Nottinghamshire hit-and-run, huge cordon in place

Breaking news of a serious incident where several people were injured in a hit-and-run crime in Market Place, Nottingham, at 1.12am on Saturday, May 9th. The incident involved a red Vauxhall Astra. The driver of the car fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle leaving a number of people injured. The search for the driver is ongoing with police identifying a suspect who is believed to be a white man.

A huge cordon is in place after several people were injured in a hit-and-run in a busy Nottingham shire town centre. The incident involved a red Vauxhall Astra and happened in Market Place at 1.12am today (Saturday, May 9) with a number of people struck and one of the victims sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The car was abandoned at the scene following the incident, with the driver then fleeing on foot. Police have identified a suspect – believed to be a white man – and are in the process of tracking him down. A number of road closures are in place in Arnold town centre while police continue to investigate the incident. Market Place and the junctions from Gedling Road to Derby Street, Hallam’s Lane, and Central Avenue are closed off.

These closures will remain in place for some time, so motorists are advised to avoid the area, where possible. The red car, which shows signs of significant damage, can be seen within the cordon opposite Hallam’s Lane car park





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Hit-And-Run Red Vauxhall Astra Nottingham Nottinghamshire Town Centre Market Place Busier Town Centre Road Closures Police Investigation

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