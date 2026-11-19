Severn Trent extends pipe replacement work in Stoke St Milborough to December 16 due to difficult ground conditions, causing significant disruption and financial loss to local residents and businesses.

Severn Trent has extended the completion date for essential water infrastructure repairs in Stoke St Milborough from September 11 to December 16. The utility company is addressing a 2.3-kilometer pipe replacement project triggered by multiple burst water mains in the Shropshire village located north-east of Ludlow. This significant timeline extension has created prolonged road closures and severe disruptions for the local community.

Ground Conditions Cause Significant Delays

Severn Trent spokespersons attributed the extended timeline to unexpected complexities encountered during the excavation and installation phases of the project. The utility company reported particularly difficult ground conditions that included extensive areas of hard ground, which significantly slowed down initial excavation works. These physical obstacles have made it challenging to access the old pipework and install the necessary replacements efficiently.

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Further complications arose when rock formations were encountered during directional drilling operations. These geological challenges have made the installation of new pipework far more complex than initially anticipated. Consequently, the drilling times have increased substantially, delaying the overall progress of the scheme. The presence of rock also requires more specialized equipment and techniques to safely navigate the terrain without damaging surrounding infrastructure.

Additionally, the project faced a temporary suspension of approximately one week to allow emergency leak repairs to be undertaken within the affected area. This unplanned pause added further days to the schedule as crews had to prioritize fixing immediate water losses before continuing with the broader replacement strategy. Severn Trent has stated that these unforeseen issues are the primary drivers behind the revised completion date.

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Financial Impact on Village Community

The prolonged closure has had a tangible economic impact on local residents and community organizations. Guy Griffiths, a resident of Stoke St Milborough, reported that both his and his partner's vehicles have suffered damage from potholes on the diverted routes. He estimated that the road damage has cost them hundreds of pounds in repairs. Mr. Griffiths highlighted the poor condition of alternative routes, describing one as a moonscape due to the lack of maintenance on diversion paths.

Ashley Smith, acting secretary of the Village Hall Committee, confirmed that the road uncertainty forced the cancellation or scaling back of several key community events. The committee had planned a summer fete in July, an inter-village rounders match in August, a charity run called the Brown Clee Burn in September, and a harvest supper in October. All these events were disrupted, resulting in a loss of income of roughly £3,000 for the village hall.

The community did receive some support from local businesses, with the Three Horseshoes pub at Wheathill hosting a quiz night in October that brought in £360. However, this was insufficient to offset the larger losses. Mr. Smith noted that the effective shutting down of the village for six months has put their fundraising efforts on the back foot, jeopardizing plans to upgrade their energy system with solar panels and batteries to offset rising energy costs.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Response

Severn Trent has appointed a dedicated customer liaison officer to maintain contact with parish councillors and address resident concerns directly. The company held a community event where the scheme and the issues affecting its progress were discussed face-to-face with locals. Jerry Hollens, Graham Price, and Guy Griffiths were among the residents who highlighted the state of the roads to demonstrate the severity of the disruption caused by the diverted traffic routes.

A Shropshire County Council spokesperson explained that while the council could technically require Severn Trent to reinstate the highway immediately, this would necessitate a return trip later to complete the outstanding works. The council argued that allowing Severn Trent to finish the remaining works as part of the current scheme is preferable to avoid unnecessary repeat disruption for drivers and pedestrians.

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Severn Trent expressed regret for the ongoing disruption, emphasizing that the work is part of their broader strategy to upgrade the water network in the area. The spokesperson stated that they want to reassure locals they are working as quickly as possible to finish the project and return the area to normal. They acknowledged that unexpected complexities, such as delays in removing ground around the pipework, caused the timeline to exceed original estimates.

Future Steps and Community Outlook

Shropshire County Council confirmed that street works inspectors are making regular site visits to ensure progress is being maintained. The council stated they will continue to press Severn Trent to complete the scheme and reopen the road as soon as it is safe and practicable to do so. They reiterated that the current projected completion date of December 16 is anticipated to be achieved, pending any further unforeseen issues.

The closure remains necessary to allow the works to be completed safely and to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. Severn Trent emphasized that reopening the road prematurely could compromise the integrity of the new pipework and lead to future bursts. Residents are advised to plan alternative routes and remain patient as the utility company works through the complex geological challenges.

Village Hall Committee member Ashley Smith expressed hope that normal service will resume as soon as possible. He emphasized the importance of the hall surviving for the benefit of the next generation of villagers despite the current financial strain. The community remains hopeful that the extension to December will allow for the full completion of the repairs and a return to pre-project conditions for local businesses and residents alike.