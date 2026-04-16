Sex Pest Jailed for Upskirting and Voyeurism in Soho

A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for targeting young women in central London's Soho with 'upskirting' photography. Police caught James Manchard in the act and discovered videos of 20 victims on his phone, revealing a pattern of predatory behaviour. The arrest occurred during an operation aimed at tackling street crime, and Manchard was found to be violating a previous Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A serial sex pest who targeted young women in the bustling streets of central London's Soho has been caught and imprisoned after being discovered filming illicit 'upskirting' photographs. The swift apprehension of James Manchard, a 62-year-old man from Camden, north London, came after plain-clothed officers observed his suspicious behaviour. On Friday, January 16th of this year, officers noticed Manchard repeatedly pacing around queues outside popular venues in the West End.

Initially, they suspected he might be involved in theft or pickpocketing and began a discreet surveillance operation. However, their suspicions shifted when Manchard continued to loiter around groups of young women. Uniformed officers were then dispatched to intervene and conduct a search. During the interaction, Manchard provided his details, leading to a crucial discovery: he was a known offender with an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order due to a previous voyeurism conviction. This order mandated that he surrender his phone for inspection. Upon unlocking Manchard's mobile device, officers were immediately confronted with a shocking revelation: 29 videos, featuring over 20 distinct victims, all recorded on that same evening in Soho. This irrefutable evidence led to his immediate arrest at the scene. Westminster Magistrates' Court subsequently sentenced Manchard to a total of 20 months in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit his laptop and mobile phone. The operation that led to Manchard's capture was part of a broader initiative, Operation Martello, which focuses on combating theft and pickpocketing in the West End's high-traffic areas. The Live Facial Recognition Operation conducted on Tottenham Court Road played a significant role in identifying and stopping him. Further investigation into Manchard's phone revealed the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) software, a tool he employed to obscure his browsing history and erase cookies. This action directly violated the terms of his active Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which prohibits such activities. Detective Constable Sam Pearson, who spearheaded the investigation, described Manchard's actions as calculated and persistent, demonstrating a profound lack of respect for the women he targeted. He commended the officers for their vigilance and quick thinking, which prevented further offences and secured compelling evidence of multiple voyeurism incidents within a single night. Commander Clair Kelland, the Metropolitan Police's lead for public protection, emphasized the invasive nature of voyeurism, highlighting that it often occurs in crowded spaces where victims may not immediately realize they are being violated. She stressed that there is no justification for such behaviour, regardless of the perpetrator's motivations, and that it invariably causes significant distress to those targeted. Commander Kelland also urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious or predatory behaviour, encouraging bystanders to look out for one another. Manchard's sentence comprises 12 months for each of two breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to be served concurrently. An additional four months were imposed for the act of recording images under clothing, to be served consecutively. Furthermore, four months from a previously suspended sentence were activated by the court and will also be served consecutively, bringing his total jail time to 20 months. The police remain committed to taking swift and decisive action against individuals who pose a threat to women and girls





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