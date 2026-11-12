Sexual Assault Surgeon May Return to Jordan by Christmas After 13 Months

A patient assaulted by a surgeon in a London hospital learns her attacker could be deported to Jordan under the Early Removal Scheme by December 22, 2026, sparking outrage over justice and safety.

A patient identified as " Liz" has been devastated by news that the surgeon who sexually assaulted her in a London hospital may be removed from the UK by Christmas. The attacker, a man originally from Jordan, is serving a seven-year sentence for a crime committed in 2021, yet he could be deported to his home country as early as 22 December 2026. This potential timeline means he would serve just 13 months of his original custodial term before leaving British custody.

Victim Shocked By Early Removal Policy Impact

Liz, whose identity is protected to ensure her safety, was assaulted by her surgeon just 24 hours after undergoing back surgery in 2021. She described being physically unable to move due to the procedure, leaving her incapacitated and vulnerable while the doctor abused her. She stated she felt degraded and alone, with no ability to fight him off during the incident. The surgeon was convicted of sexual assault by penetration in July 2025 and received a seven-year prison sentence in November 2025.

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Initially, it was believed the surgeon would be eligible for release in January 2029 under the government's Early Release Scheme. However, because he is a foreign national, a separate mechanism known as the Early Removal Scheme now applies to his case. This programme allows foreign prisoners to be removed from the UK well before their standard release date. Liz was informed by her Victim Liaison Officer that this conflicting information would be difficult to process, compounding the trauma of her initial court conviction.

The victim expressed profound disbelief and anger at the prospect of her attacker leaving the country so soon. She told reporters that the news feels like "a punch in the face" and makes a mockery of the justice system. She emphasized that she is still recovering from the court proceedings and the initial shock of the early release policy, only to face the possibility of him heading home on a plane even sooner. She questioned the safety implications, asking what prevents him from re-entering the country through illegal routes.

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Home Office Justifies Deportation To Reduce Costs

The Home Office maintains that the Early Removal Scheme is essential for reducing prison overcrowding and lowering taxpayer costs. Officials argue that deporting foreign offenders early serves as a necessary administrative tool to manage the prison estate efficiently. The policy allows prisoners to become eligible for removal once they have served at least 30% of their sentence, or up to four years before their earliest release point.

In Liz's case, the surgeon's required custodial sentence was effectively reduced to half of his seven-year term under the Early Release Scheme. This adjustment means he becomes eligible for early removal just over a year after being sentenced. The government reports that it successfully removed more than 3,000 people through this scheme in the year leading up to July 2026. This figure represents a 20% increase compared to the same period twelve months prior.

Financial Burden Of Housing Foreign Inmates

Statistics released by the government highlight the significant financial burden of housing foreign national offenders in UK prisons. Housing an inmate costs an average of £54,000 per year. With roughly 10,500 foreign national offenders occupying about 12% of the UK prison estate, the total annual bill to hold these individuals sits at £567 million. These figures are frequently cited by officials to justify the expedited removal of non-British citizens who commit serious crimes.

Despite these financial arguments, victims like Liz argue that the cost should not override the need for justice and public safety. She described herself as a taxpayer who does not wish to fund the imprisonment of foreign criminals indefinitely, yet she strongly believes that every person behind bars is there for a valid reason. She stressed the importance of her voice being heard and feeling that her trauma was acknowledged by the legal system.

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Safety Concerns And Potential Legal Challenges

Liz's primary concern is her personal safety and the potential for her attacker to return to the UK illegally. She questioned the efficacy of border control, noting that people are entering the country via boats without proper screening. The victim argued that the current system fails to protect her from reoffending, regardless of his physical location. She emphasized that her stance is not about vengeance, but about feeling safe in her own community.

Home Office guidance suggests that a prisoner can be exempt from the Early Removal Scheme if there are serious concerns for public safety upon their early release. However, in many instances, prisoners deported under the scheme are allowed to walk free as soon as they arrive in their home country. The surgeon could attempt to contest the deportation order, but the prevailing policy favors removal. This case has reignited debates among victims' rights groups about the fairness of early release mechanisms for serious sexual offenders.

Broader Implications For Prison Policy

The controversy surrounding Liz's case reflects a wider tension between prison management efficiency and victim protection. Manchester police chief has previously noted that more than a fifth of released prisoners have reoffended within a month, leading to calls for victims to be relocated due to fear. This surge in early releases under the controversial programme, which came into full force on 1 October, has intensified scrutiny on how eligibility is determined.

As the December 2026 deadline approaches, Liz and other victims are awaiting further legal developments. The case highlights the complex interplay between immigration law, criminal sentencing, and the rights of crime survivors. While the government continues to prioritize reducing the prison population and cutting costs, the emotional and psychological impact on victims remains a critical, often overlooked, component of the justice system's operation.