SGN investing £1.7 million to upgrade gas network in Newmains

SGN, the energy company, is investing £1.7 million to upgrade the gas network in Newmains, ensuring local homes and businesses continue to receive a safe and reliable gas supply. The project involves replacing old metal mains with new plastic pipe, which has a lifespan of around 80 years.

SGN are investing £1.7 million to upgrade the gas network in Newmains to ensure local homes and businesses continue to receive a safe and reliable gas supply.

The project involves replacing old metal mains with new plastic pipe, which has a lifespan of around 80 years. Phase one of the project runs until Friday, June 12, and phase two involves three-way temporary traffic lights in A71 Overtown Road. Temporary four-way traffic lights will be in place at Newmains Roundabout from Monday, June 29, until Wednesday, September 16. Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in Bonkle Road and Westwood Road during specific periods.

A SGN spokesperson said they would like to thank everyone in the community for their understanding and support as they work to improve the energy infrastructure in Newmains





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SGN Gas Network Upgrade Newmains Local Homes Businesses Safe Reliable Metal Mains Plastic Pipe Lifespan Temporary Traffic Lights Bonkle Road Westwood Road Newmains Roundabout A71 Overtown Road A73 Main Street Morningside Road Chapel Road Manse Road Cooper’S Roundabout Asda Superstore Understanding Support Energy Infrastructure Community Project Investing £1.7 Million New Plastic Pipe Old Metal Mains Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80 Years Around 80

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