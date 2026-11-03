Shabana Mahmood Cuts Immigration Wait for 282,000 Care Workers

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reverses original plans, allowing 282,000 foreign care workers to settle after five years following intense pressure from Labour backbenchers and union leaders.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has significantly scaled back controversial proposals for tougher immigration rules after facing a massive revolt within the Labour Party. The revised plan ensures that approximately 282,000 foreign care workers who arrived in the UK during the post-pandemic immigration wave will not face extended waiting periods to gain permanent residency. This decision marks a major policy shift from the original blueprint, which had suggested these essential workers wait fifteen years for settlement instead of the standard five.

Core Policy Details and Settlement Changes

The updated regulations mean that out of 1.9 million foreign nationals expected to become eligible for settlement by the year 2030, only 500,000 individuals will experience longer wait times for permanent status. The vast majority of foreign care workers, representing roughly three-quarters of those who arrived recently, will remain on a five-year qualification period for Indefinite Leave to Remain, commonly referred to as ILR. This status grants individuals the right to live, work, and claim benefits for the remainder of their lives without restriction.

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For those foreign nationals who do not qualify for permanent status after completing their initial five-year residence, the new measures introduce a different pathway. These individuals will instead be issued a new five-year visa, providing them with a 'second chance' to meet the necessary criteria for permanent residence. This mechanism replaces the previous proposal that would have mandated a significantly longer initial exclusion period, effectively doubling the wait time for many applicants.

Political Opposition and Cabinet Dynamics

The retreat from the original strict timeline was driven by intense pressure from multiple factions within the governing party. Almost 300,000 care workers were directly impacted by the proposed changes, prompting a fierce campaign from unions and one hundred backbench Labour MPs. The leader of Unison, Britain's largest trade union, publicly claimed victory, stating that their organization had led the charge in forcing the Home Secretary to concede to their demands for fairer treatment of low-wage workers.

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Resistance was not limited to outside pressure, as the Home Secretary also encountered significant opposition within the Cabinet itself. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh both voiced critical concerns regarding the original proposals. Ms. Rayner had previously described the stricter reforms as 'un-British' while serving as a backbencher, and Ms. Fahnbulleh recently refused to explicitly endorse the plans, citing concerns about social cohesion and the prolonged nature of the settlement process.

Financial Implications and Cost Estimates

Critics of the policy reversal argue that the concession will impose a substantial financial burden on the public sector. Critics estimated that the climbdown could cost taxpayers approximately £10 billion in lifetime costs, covering welfare handouts and public spending on services such as the National Health Service. This figure was originally cited by the Home Secretary in November as the projected drain on public finances if her initial blueprint failed to implement strictly.

However, government officials recently disputed the accuracy of the £10 billion projection in light of the new measures. They stated that the previous figure was outdated and claimed that the revised policies would actually save 'a few billion' in welfare payments compared to the original strict scenario. This defense attempts to counter the narrative that the government is abandoning fiscal responsibility in favor of political expediency.

Criticism from Opposition and Conservative Figures

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused the Home Secretary of executing a 'substantial climbdown' on immigration policy under pressure from the open-borders left wing of the party. He highlighted that over 250,000 low-wage care workers and their dependents, including some who arrived fraudulently, will now be eligible to stay for at least ten years. Furthermore, he noted that seventy-five percent of this group can now stay permanently, labeling the outcome as unfair to hard-pressed taxpayers.

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Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also weighed in, writing in the Daily Mail that Ms. Mahmood had been 'humiliated' by internal party pressure. She argued that making individuals wait longer before accessing permanent settlement and benefits was a reasonable principle that the Conservative party would have supported. Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage branded the move 'the beginning of the capitulation,' emphasizing that the U-turn is clear and will result in a vast amount of money leaving the country.

Impact on Other Worker Categories and Future Steps

Beyond the care sector, the new package lowers Indefinite Leave to Remain waiting times for other categories of workers. Foreign nationals employed in public sector jobs requiring lower qualifications, such as teaching assistants, podiatrists, and nursing auxiliaries, will retain access to the existing five-year ILR route. For other workers in lower-qualified roles, the wait time has been reduced from the proposed fifteen years to ten years, allowing them to qualify for permanent residence sooner than initially planned.

The Home Secretary maintained that settled status is one of the most valuable rights the country can offer but insisted it must now be earned rather than given almost automatically. She stated that those who contribute the most to society will settle fastest, while those who do not play by the rules will face refusals or significantly longer waits. The implementation of these revised rules marks the end of the immediate crisis within the Labour Party but leaves the broader immigration framework under intense scrutiny from political opponents and unions alike.