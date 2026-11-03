Shabana Mahmood Faces Labour Revolt Over Diluted Immigration Rules

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confronts internal party dissent after exempting nearly 300,000 care workers from stricter settlement timelines, sparking claims of a £10bn cost to taxpayers.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is navigating significant internal opposition within the Labour Party following her decision to substantially soften proposed immigration regulations. The revised framework exempts approximately 290,000 foreign care workers from extended waiting periods for permanent settlement status in Britain. This concession directly addresses concerns raised by unions and senior party figures regarding the potential collapse of the social care sector under stricter rules.

Core Details Of Settlement Timeline Changes

The updated policy alters the path to indefinite leave to remain for hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals who arrived in the United Kingdom. Under the new measures, more than 282,000 care workers who came during the post-pandemic immigration wave will retain their original five-year qualification period. This represents a significant reduction from the fifteen-year wait initially proposed by the Home Office twelve months ago. Those who do not meet the criteria within this five-year window will receive a new five-year visa with an opportunity to reapply for permanent residence.

Also read Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Waters Down Strict ILR Limits for Migrants

Additionally, the reforms lower waiting times for other categories of workers who previously faced longer delays. Individuals in lower-qualified public sector roles, such as teaching assistants, podiatrists, and nursing auxiliaries, can now qualify for settlement in ten years instead of fifteen. The government aims to balance fairness with economic necessity, ensuring that essential services continue to operate while maintaining control over long-term migration flows.

Stakeholder Positions And Political Opposition

Shabana Mahmood faces criticism from both within her own party and from opposition leaders. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused the government of capitulating to pressure from open-border advocates. He argued that allowing over 250,000 low-wage care workers and their dependents to stay for at least ten years, with seventy-five percent eligible for permanent residence, places an unfair burden on taxpayers. Philp emphasized that this approach contradicts previous government statements about restricting illegal entry routes.

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Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell highlighted specific concerns regarding migrants arriving via small boats. He noted that these individuals would face a thirty-year limit before becoming eligible for settled status. While McDonnell supported the exemption for care workers to prevent social care collapse, he warned that the new rules could create a generation of unsettled young people if not carefully managed. His comments reflect the complex balancing act required to address both humanitarian concerns and border security.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described the policy shift as a humiliation for the Home Secretary. She argued that the principle of making people wait longer to access benefits was reasonable but had been abandoned due to internal party politics. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage branded the changes a major U-turn, suggesting they signal the beginning of capitulation on immigration control. These criticisms underscore the political risks associated with modifying high-profile policy announcements.

Economic Impact And Future Implications

Critics estimate that the concessions could cost taxpayers ten billion pounds in lifetime welfare handouts and public spending on services like the NHS. Shabana Mahmood had previously warned that failing to implement the original blueprint would lead to a similar drain on public finances. However, officials stated that the ten billion figure referenced earlier was outdated and that the revised measures might actually save a few billion in welfare payments compared to the initial proposal.

The leader of Unison, Britain's largest trade union, claimed credit for forcing the government to adjust its stance. They argued that their campaign successfully prevented the deterioration of social care standards. Meanwhile, Shabana Mahmood reiterated that settled status must be earned through contribution rather than granted automatically. She maintained that those who play by the rules should settle fastest, while rule-breakers will face longer waits or refusal.

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Despite the watered-down plans, Labour backbenchers are calling for further changes to ensure strict enforcement of immigration laws. The Home Secretary remains under pressure to demonstrate that the new system delivers both fairness and fiscal responsibility. As the debate continues, the government must navigate competing demands from unions, critics, and voters who expect clear boundaries on migration.