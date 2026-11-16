Shabana Mahmood Proposes Instant Deportations for Rejected Asylum Seekers

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is introducing amendments to the Immigration and Asylum Bill to abolish the five-day notice period, enabling immediate deportation of rejected migrants.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is preparing to introduce a significant crackdown on illegal migration by tabling new legislation that would allow the immediate deportation of rejected asylum seekers. This proposed amendment, set to be presented ahead of the third and final reading of the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the House of Commons tomorrow, aims to eliminate the current legal requirement for a five-day grace period before enforced removals can take place.

Abolishing the Five-Day Notice Period

The current system mandates a minimum notice period of five working days before most enforced removals can legally occur. Shabana Mahmood intends to close this specific loophole, which has frequently been exploited by failed asylum seekers to engage human rights lawyers for last-minute, often spurious, legal claims. These eleventh-hour appeals routinely delay the deportation process for individuals whose right to remain in the United Kingdom has already been denied by the courts.

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Under the new amendment, immigration officers would be empowered to remove rejected migrants the moment their available appeal options are exhausted. The proposal grants officers a six-month window to carry out these removals before any additional notice is required. This mechanism is designed to drastically reduce the time illegal migrants can spend in the country after their legal avenues for staying have been fully utilized.

Stakeholder Opposition and Political Friction

The proposed changes have triggered immediate and sharp criticism from opposition parties, who argue that the measures are insufficient without a complete break from international human rights frameworks. Both the Conservative Party and Reform UK have attacked the plans, asserting that instant deportations are only achievable if Britain leaves the European Convention on Human Rights. This convention, which the Labour government has explicitly refused to abandon, is cited by critics as the primary barrier to swift border control.

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Conservative housing, communities, and local government minister Chris Philp argued that as long as Labour keeps Britain within the ECHR, removal cases will continue to be dragged through the courts. Philp stated that this legal drag leaves taxpayers bearing the cost of accommodation while illegal immigrants wait for their cases to resolve. He emphasized that the Conservative strategy involves taking the UK out of the ECHR to facilitate rapid deportations of failed claimants.

Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf echoed these sentiments, describing the current situation as an invasion facilitated by both Tory and Labour governments. Yusuf claimed that the only solution to reverse this trend is to leave the ECHR and embark on the largest mass deportation program in British history. He pledged that Reform UK would detain and deport all illegal migrants that previous administrations allowed into the country.

Backbench Rebellions and Policy Adjustments

The Home Secretary faces potential internal resistance from the left wing of her own party, who have already expressed dissent regarding the bill's rigor. Fourteen Labour MPs voted against the Immigration and Asylum Bill during its second reading, and the latest amendment could encourage further backbench rebellion. Shabana Mahmood was recently forced to water down other aspects of the legislation, specifically exempting 300,000 foreign care workers from a 15-year wait for Indefinite Leave to Remain, reducing their waiting period to five years to appease angry backbenchers.

Home Office minister Anna Turley defended the government's approach, stating that they are ramping up removals of individuals with no right to remain. Turley highlighted that over 80,000 illegal migrants and foreign nationals have been returned since the general election. She asserted that the bill aims to restore order and control, ensuring the system is both swift and fair for legitimate asylum processes while blocking those who attempt to frustrate their removal.

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Impact on Migration Numbers and Future Procedures

The new measures are modeled on Denmark's hardline immigration system, which Shabana Mahmood has publicly admired. In Denmark, the number of migrants awaiting removal has been more than halved over a five-year period. Despite small boat arrivals falling by approximately 40 percent this year, the volume of asylum claims remains high, prompting the government to take stricter action. The amendment also requires migrants to raise any grounds for appeal at the start of the asylum process to prevent cases from dragging on indefinitely.

During the six-month implementation window, appeals will only be accepted if there is a material change of circumstance, such as a regime change in the asylum seeker's home country that renders it unsafe. A Home Office source indicated that the primary goal is to make it easier to remove people with no right to be in the UK. This summer, removals of foreign criminals and illegal migrants reached their highest number in a decade, with more than 80,000 individuals returned over two years, setting a new benchmark for the government's enforcement capabilities.