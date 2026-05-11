Shabnam Madadzadeh's harrowing account of life in Iran's notorious Evin Prison

Shabnam Madadzadeh, a 38-year-old woman who spent 70 days in a solitary confinement cell in Evin Prison, shares her harrowing account of life in the notorious detention centre. She describes being arrested, tortured, and threatened with rape and execution by interrogators who demanded forced confessions.

For 70 days, Shabnam Madadzadeh lived alone in a cell measuring roughly three metres by two. The room contained almost nothing apart from three blankets, a thin carpet and a searing fluorescent light overhead that never switched off.

Her watch had been confiscated when she arrived, along with every personal belonging she carried, leaving her with no way to tell whether it was day or night. But the silence rarely lasted long enough to become comforting, as from elsewhere inside Section 209 of Evin Prison, Madadzadeh could hear women screaming from beatings and rape.

'You hear people screaming, crying, begging. Sometimes you imagine the voices are your family members. You think maybe it is your brother or your sister. They want you to hear it and they want you to break,' she recounts.

Then, the door would inevitably open, signalling her turn.

'We can do anything to you and nobody will hear your voice,' the interrogators told her as they began to beat her. Madadzadeh was 21 years old when she was arrested in Tehran in 2009 and sentenced to five years in prison for opposing the regime. At the time, she was studying computer science at university and had become involved in Iran's student protest movement during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Madadzadeh was 21 years old when she was arrested in Tehran in 2009 and sentenced to five years in prison for opposing the regime (Pictured: Madadzadeh in a photo taken during her imprisonment) Iranian female prisoners seen in their cell at the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, Iran More than a decade after her release from Iran's brutal detention centre, 38-year-old Madadzadeh still cannot shake the horrors she witnessed during her time in prison, as she shares her detailed account with the Daily Mail. On the day of her arrest, she was travelling by taxi to meet other activists when intelligence officers stopped the vehicle.

'They did not show identification or explain anything,' she says. 'At first, I didn't even understand I was being arrested - it felt like a kidnapping. ' The officers initially told her she was being detained over minor infractions, suggesting it might be related to dress code violations. It was only later, after she was transferred into the intelligence wing of Evin Prison, that she understood the true reason for her arrest.

'I was taken to Section 209 of Evin Prison, which is controlled by the intelligence services. It's a very notorious place, with many solitary confinement cells. It's where they hold people accused of political activities,' she says. Madadzadeh says intelligence officers demanded she confess to links with the MEK, the exiled opposition movement formally known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq, because some of her relatives were associated with the organisation.

Interrogators wanted her to denounce the group publicly and participate in a televised confession.

'They wanted me to say whatever they told me to say,' she recalls. 'They wanted forced confessions. ' When she refused, she was severely beaten with sticks, chairs and whips. During interrogations, she was blindfolded and forced to face the wall while up to six guards would surround her and carry out the violent assault.

The guards threatened to rape her, taunting that nobody would hear her screams. One of the most traumatic moments of her imprisonment came during an interrogation involving her brother, who had been arrested alongside her. One day, guards ordered Madadzadeh to remove her blindfold. Her brother was standing in front of her surrounded by interrogators.

'They forced me to look as they began beating him in front of me,' she says. 'They wanted him to make a false confession and they wanted him to convince me to make one too. ' She says interrogators threatened to execute both of them, saying they would execute her brother first as she watched. 'You will see him for the last time,' they taunted her.

After that, she stopped sleeping.

'Every night I stayed awake waiting for them to come,' she says. 'I wanted to be awake if they came to take me to my execution. ' The constant mental torture was worse than the beatings, she said, as the men would routinely threaten to arrest and torture other members of her family. 'They told me my parents and friends were already in custody.

They said nobody knew where I was and nobody would help me.

' Madadzadeh says she heard repeated accounts from other prisoners who described being raped during interrogations, particularly women held on ordinary criminal charges who lacked outside visibility or political support. 'For ordinary prisoners, nobody hears their voice,' she says. 'Many of them were poor women with nobody protecting them. ' One woman she met had been repeatedly raped during interrogations until she signed a confession.

'She was a mother of two children,' Madadzadeh says. 'She refused to confess at first. But after repeated rape and torture, she finally confesse





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