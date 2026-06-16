Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp Vows to Scrap Immigration Courts and Take UK Out of ECHR

Conservative frontbencher Chris Philp has launched a scathing attack on the UK's immigration courts, accusing them of 'tyranny' and 'evident bias' in favour of asylum seekers and foreign criminals. He outlined a series of radical reforms a future Tory government would implement, including scrapping the immigration tribunals, withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and abolishing immigration legal aid. Philp argued that unelected judges have excessive power, making the system overly permissive and undemocratic, and cited examples of what he described as expansive human rights interpretations that hinder deportations.

The Shadow Home Secretary has launched a fierce critique of the UK's immigration judiciary, branding its structure and decisions a form of 'tyranny' that undermines democratic control.

Chris Philp, a senior Conservative frontbencher, accused some immigration judges of harbouring an 'evident bias' in favour of asylum seekers and foreign criminals mounting appeals against deportation. Speaking at the Policy Exchange think-tank in central London, he laid out a stark vision for a future Tory administration, pledging to 'radically' overhaul the entire system.

His most sweeping proposals include the complete abolition of the specialist immigration courts and tribunals, the repeal of the Human Rights Act, and a swift exit from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Philp's central argument is that political control over immigration has been ceded to the judiciary, creating an undemocratic dynamic.

'Politicians are not properly in control of the immigration system. The courts are,' he stated. He contended that successive parliaments have granted judges 'near unlimited power' not only to decide individual cases but to shape the entire framework through case law, leading to an increasingly permissive system that frustrates removal.

'The consequence is that the UK becomes an attractive destination for illegal immigrants,' he warned, calling for 'radical and sweeping change to end the tyranny of the courts and restore democratic control. ' He cast doubt on the impartiality of the judiciary itself, alleging that some tribunal judges have backgrounds with 'open borders' advocacy groups such as Asylum Aid and Refugee Action.

'Needless to say, those organisations have no interest in border control whatsoever,' he argued, suggesting this created 'evident biases' leading to 'extraordinary decisions. ' A key target was the domestic interpretation of the ECHR, which he claimed is 'often more expansive than their European cousins or even the judges in Strasbourg itself.

' He cited the instance of Article 3, which prohibits torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, arguing its original post-war intent to prevent returns to concentration camps had been stretched to block the deportation of a Zimbabwean sex offender over potential hostility and an Iraqi drug dealer for being 'too Westernised. ' 'In my view that is totally unacceptable and it has to end,' he declared. Philp detailed the concrete steps a Conservative government would take.

Beyond scrapping the immigration tribunal, the party would 'completely abolish immigration legal aid' to remove what he sees as a tool for prolonging appeals. On the ECHR, he was unequivocal: notice to withdraw would be given 'pretty much straight away' after an election victory, using a six-month departure period to repeal the domestic legislation. He sought to downplay international isolation, noting that other common law countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand operate outside the European treaty.

The package also includes a pledge to deport illegal migrants within seven days and to use leverage such as visa restrictions and aid cuts to secure cooperation from other nations. He also confirmed plans to scrap 'modern slavery' laws, which he described as often being used to dodge or delay deportation. Philp stressed that extensive preparatory work would be done in opposition to ensure a 'day one' implementation.

His speech represents a significant escalation in Conservative rhetoric on judicial reform, framing the issue as a fundamental democratic struggle against a captured legal establishment





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