Shady Forces Turning Town Centres into Crime Hotspots

The article discusses the transformation of a half-mile stretch of Green Lanes in Palmers Green, north London, into a hub for round-the-clock drinking dens. The investigation reveals unlicensed operations, planning violations, and food standards non-compliance, as well as links to serious crimes. The article also highlights the concerns of neighbors and the need for further investigation into the shady forces behind this phenomenon.

The curious transformation of a half-mile stretch of Green Lanes in Palmers Green, north London , has led to the emergence of numerous round-the-clock drinking dens , each operating as a café, lounge, or bar.

These establishments, despite their licensed status, have gained little to no online reviews and are frequented only by a group of men. The local pub-going crowd never enters them, and the lack of community involvement raises suspicions among neighbors. The situation has left them questioning the ownership, purpose, and secrecy surrounding these venues. The Daily Mail's investigation revealed several irregularities, including unlicensed operations, planning violations, and food standards non-compliance.

Furthermore, the bars have been linked to serious crimes, such as drug dealing and murder. The noise and antisocial behavior from these establishments have also caused distress to nearby residents. The article highlights the concerns of local officials and the need for further investigation into the shady forces behind this phenomenon





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London Green Lanes Drinking Dens Unlicensed Operations Planning Violations Food Standards Non-Compliance Serious Crimes Neighbors' Concerns Shady Forces

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