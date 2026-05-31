Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Flopping Allegations as Thunder Fall in Game 7

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was subjected to a wave of flopping accusations after his team's Western Conference Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs, even as he posted a strong 35-point performance in the 111-103 defeat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 's quest for consecutive NBA championships ended in dramatic fashion as the San Antonio Spurs clinched a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals .

The Thunder fallen 111-103, ending their postseason run and extending the NBA's streak of crowning a new champion for an eighth consecutive year. The two-time MVP delivered a strong performance with 35 points and nine assists, but it was not enough to overcome the Spurs' steady execution and resilience. Throughout the series, the focus often shifted from the on-court action to the behavior of Gilgeous-Alexander, particularly his propensity to hit the deck after contact.

This theme intensified after Game 7, as social media lit up with accusations of flopping and foul-baiting aimed at the Thunder star. A viral clip showed him crashing to the floor after an encounter with Devin Vassell, suggesting he may have exaggerated the impact. In another sequence, Gilgeous-Alexander landed on Stephon Castle's foot after a jump shot and tumbled dramatically, yet no foul was called.

These moments fueled a heated debate among fans, with many questioning his playing style and sportsmanship, while others defended his right to sell contact in an era where officiating inconsistencies are commonplace. Despite the criticism, Gilgeous-Alexander remained composed and gracious in defeat, acknowledging the Spurs' superiority. They were just the better team tonight, from start to finish, he stated. Every time we tried to cut into it and take control of the game, it felt like they had an answer.

Hats off to them. They played better tonight and they deserved to win the game. The fallout from this loss will linger, not only for the Thunder as they regroup for next season but also for Gilgeous-Alexander, whose legacy as an MVP continues to be scrutinized through the lens of his physical approach to the game





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Flopping MVP Game 7 NBA Playoffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A playful slip of the tongue and a fresh pressure-cooker atmosphere: Alexander Zverev now has a rare chance at the French OpenAfter Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic crashed out in Paris, Alexander Zverev is playing it cool and avoiding bold title claims. Still, he knows the draw is now wide open for the last top-five survivor.

Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Game 7: Why Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clash is unmissableThe NBA Western Conference Finals have gone to a decider with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs tied at 3-3; watch the Game 7 decider in the early hours of Sunday morning from midnight, live on Sky Sports+

Read more »

NBA Playoffs: Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs knock off defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to secure finals berthThe San Antonio Spurs beat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in twelve years; Wembanyama was crowned Conference Finals MVP; Spurs will host Knicks in first NBA Finals game on Wednesday night

Read more »

Toby-Alexander Smith Praises 'Old School' Professionalism of Joan Collins During Film CollaborationActor Toby-Alexander Smith, known for his role as Gray Atkins in EastEnders, shares his experience working with Joan Collins on the set of the new murder mystery 'A Murder Between Friends.' Smith lauds Collins's professionalism, sharpness, and generosity, calling the collaboration a career honor. He also discusses the timeless advice she offered and hints at a possible explosive return for his soap character.

Read more »