Shakira Cleared of Tax Fraud: Spanish Taxman Ordered to Return €55m

Shakira was cleared of six counts of tax fraud after a years-long legal battle. The taxman has been ordered to return €55 million, which the artist believes was lost due to unfair claims and persecution.

The Spanish taxman has been ordered to return €55 million to Shakira after she was cleared in a years-long tax fraud case on Monday. The Colombian pop star confessed to six tax fraud crimes in November 2023 and accepted a suspended three-year prison sentence and a €7.3 million fine.

Despite accusing the Spanish Treasury of 'publicly burning her at the stake' like a witch during the Inquisition, she agreed to plea bargain terms and was later celebrated victory in her battle against Madrid tax chiefs over her 2011 tax return





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shakira Tax Fraud Spanish Taxman Spaniards Administración Nacional Court World Cup Song Opera Singer Torture Italian Inquisition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Football Team's Trip Almost Undone by Alleged Fraud of Ferry ReservationThe article discusses a children's football team's journey that was nearly thwarted by the alleged fraud of ferry reservations. The team was set to sail on the P&O ferry, but the ferry operator canceled a scheduled meeting with the team's parent driver and did not provide the required itinerary.

Read more »

Singer Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in SpainShakira reached a deal with Spanish prosecutors to settle a tax fraud case, just as her trial was about to begin in 2023.

Read more »

Katie Price 'kidnapping' plea over a disappearing Lee Andrews sparks debateKatie Price has expressed concern over her husband Lee Andrews' disappearance, with fans suggesting a 'scam' and 'publicity stunt.' Meanwhile, Shakira is cleared of tax fraud and becomes the top earner of the year.

Read more »

I cleared bathroom mould using £1.99 Home Bargains spray — no scrubbingBathrooms are notoriously tricky to keep clean, with mould and mildew often appearing no matter how diligent your cleaning routine

Read more »