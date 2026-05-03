Shakira Electrifies Rio with Free Concert for Two Million Fans Amidst Tragedy

Shakira performed a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing a crowd of two million people as part of her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour. The event was a major success for the city, but was overshadowed by the tragic death of a crew member during stage setup.

Shakira captivated a massive audience of two million people with a spectacular free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night. The performance, part of her ' Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ' (Women No Longer Cry) world tour, celebrated her latest album and marked a significant moment in her career, reflecting on her initial experiences in Brazil nearly three decades ago.

She expressed her gratitude and amazement at the overwhelming support, recalling her youthful dreams of performing for the Brazilian public. The setlist included iconic hits like 'Hips Don't Lie,' 'La Tortura,' and 'La Bicicleta,' culminating in a powerful rendition of 'BZRP Music Sessions #53/66,' a song resonating with themes of resilience and moving forward after personal challenges.

The concert was not only a musical triumph but also a visually stunning spectacle, featuring multiple outfit changes inspired by Brazilian culture and a symbolic waving of the Brazilian flag. The event followed in the footsteps of similar large-scale performances by Lady Gaga and Madonna, solidifying Copacabana Beach as a premier venue for international music stars.

Rio's Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere hailed the concert as a historic event, emphasizing its importance in boosting the city's economy following Carnival and New Year's Eve, and in anticipation of the Saint John's Day celebrations. City Hall estimates the concert will generate approximately 777 million reais (around £114 million) in economic activity, representing a substantial return on investment. The event was strategically planned to stimulate job creation, income generation, and enhance the city's identity.

However, the joyous occasion was marred by a tragic incident during the stage assembly process. A crew member tragically died after suffering severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs while working on the stage structures. Event organizers confirmed the accident and expressed their deepest condolences to the victim's family and the responsible company, providing full support during this difficult time. Despite this heartbreaking event, Shakira delivered a memorable performance, demonstrating her artistry and connection with her fans.

The concert underscores the power of music to unite and inspire, while also highlighting the complexities and risks associated with large-scale event production. The event also drew attention due to a recent decision by the Rio de Janeiro Mayor to ban another artist, Chappell Roan, from performing in the city, adding another layer of context to the event





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Shakira Rio De Janeiro Copacabana Beach Concert Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Brazil Music Tragedy BZRP Music Sessions Lady Gaga Madonna

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