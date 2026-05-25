Shakira Embodies Divorced Power with Star-Studded World Cup Song Music Video: 'No Space in My Life for Love'

Shakira has participated in releasing the official FIFA World Cup song with her new record Dai Dai. This music video is filled with a number of famous footballer celebrities. She has said to a frequency social media user that talking to have with no space in her life for love and has sworn off dating. She has spent time focusing on her kids and concentrating on her career and like in which she is always surrounded by her loved ones, family. The published song's media representations make Shakira look happy with her help from music expressing herself improved significantly probably from powerful lessons on making oneself against apparently unpleasant issues of hardships, which led her in her private life and work as well. She isn't trying to deceive but. The purpose of this appeared. Shakira is planning to perform the catchy hit at the World Cup final

The 49-year-old global pop superstar has released her official World Cup song along with a star-studded music video . This released four days after she commented on her past on her relationship.

Shakira recently said that there's no period in her life for love, following her most recent split from her ex Gerard Póque. Gerard previously found itself in a number of configured toxic controversies which sets this public split a long time after him infidelity alleged. Gerard said in an interview that he has been unfaithful to her but she was not interested in staying in the relationship anymore.

Shakira, 49, has not spoken much about split from ex Gerard Póque, 39, who shares sons Sasha, 11, and Milan, 13. She has no intention of pursuing dating currently, citing focus on career, her kids, focusing on her overall disposition. She spoke about what didn't kill her made her overly strong. Four years after her relationship split, Shakira is focused on the World Cup final's half-time show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

She sang the song we discussed earlier, Dai Dai, which is along with Burna Boy by official FIFA World Cup song for the second time, following the global hit Waka Waka. Furthermore, she has recently awarded after a lengthy tax fraud case that ended in favour of Colombian star





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Shakira World Cup Song Music Video Divorced Power Dai Dai Burna Boy Footballstars Gerard Piqué Shakira Children Raksha Rani Spain Tax Refund Protection Off Self Against Foreign Cultural Topic

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