Shakira reflects on breakup, World Cup spotlight and tax victory

Shakira discusses the lessons learned from her split with Gerard Pique, promotes her upcoming world tour and 2026 World Cup halftime show, and celebrates a court ruling that cleared her of Spanish tax fraud.

Colombian pop legend Shakira opened up about the emotional fallout from her separation from Spanish footballer Gerard Pique , describing how the experience taught her resilience and gratitude.

In a candid interview for People magazine, which also featured her on the cover, the 49‑year‑old singer reflected on the eleven‑year partnership that produced two children, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, before ending in 2022. She said that every chapter in life carries a lesson, even those that leave us with emotional scars, and that acknowledging those lessons ultimately makes a person stronger.

'I always thought I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be,' she told the publication, adding that the hardship has reshaped her sense of self. The conversation coincided with the promotion of her upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which will reach Los Angeles on June 13, and a high‑profile halftime performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey on July 19.

Shakira also highlighted her new single Dai Dai, a track that serves as the official song of the 2026 World Cup and underscores her renewed inner strength with lyrics such as 'what broke you once made you strong.

' The song continues a pattern of using music as therapy; she explained that writing about her pain felt like an affordable form of personal counseling, allowing her to process heartache without censorship. This candid approach echoes her previous collaboration on the Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53, where she aired her breakup grievances through a raw, unfiltered vocal performance.

Shakira emphasized that the World Cup holds special significance for her, recalling that she first met Pique at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where she performed the global anthem Waka Waka at the closing ceremony. The upcoming halftime show will see her join forces with Madonna and BTS at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, an event she described as a magical moment that could unite people amid a sensitive social and political climate.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Shakira recently resolved a protracted legal battle over alleged tax fraud in Spain. After nearly five years of litigation, a Spanish high court ruled that the tax authorities had failed to prove she spent the required 183 days on Spanish soil in 2011, resulting in the revocation of the tax debt and an ordered repayment of more than 55 million euros, plus interest.

The case, one of Europe's most prominent celebrity tax disputes, concluded with the singer receiving a substantial financial restitution and clearing her name. Throughout the interview, Shakira reflected on the hard work that propelled her from a talented teenager in Barranquilla to an international icon, urging younger women to embrace confidence, authenticity, and self‑belief despite societal pressures. She described life as a blend of challenges and joys, noting that friends and community support are essential to navigating adversity.

In her own words, the journey has taught her that while life can be harsh, it remains worth living because of the shared human experience and the beauty found in both triumphs and setbacks





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