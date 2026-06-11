Shakira's Star-Studded Opening Ceremony for 2026 World Cup

Shakira, accompanied by Burna Boy, performed the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dai Dai, at the star-studded opening ceremony for the biggest World Cup in history. The ceremony featured performances from various artists, including J Balvin, Alejandro Fernandez, and Los Angeles Azules. The event was held at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where Mexico kicked off the tournament against South Africa.

Shakira officially opened the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as the football extravaganza kicked off against a backdrop of chaos that threatens to derail the tournament.

The biggest World Cup in history has officially arrived in North America with thousands of fans descending on the United States, Canada, and Mexico to watch their beloved teams in action. In a repeat of the opening match from 2010, Mexico will kickstart the blockbuster tournament against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday. Before the first whistle was even blown, fans were treated to an eye-catching display of action.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to headline the opening ceremony. In a spectacle of color and sound, hundreds of dancers joined the Colombian singer, who turned heads in a neon yellow bodysuit and white miniskirts, on the stage at the center of the field. Shakira officially kicked off the 2026 World Cup in a star-studded opening ceremony.

The Colombian joined Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 World Cup. Thousands of fans went wild inside the Azteca as Shakira, who also recorded the official anthem for the 2010 World Cup, shimmied her hips amid the sea of backup dancers. She lit up the arena with her signature dance moves and trademark high-energy as she was joined by a traditional Mexican mariachi band.

A massive gold replica of the World Cup trophy erupted from the ground at the center of the stage as the stream of dancers in brightly colored outfits burst out alongside the statue. The jam-packed show also featured performances from Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, and Tyla - all of whom featured on the first-ever FIFA World Cup album.

Shakira's fellow Colombian, rapper J Balvin, was one of the biggest headlining acts at the ceremony, strutting on stage before Shakira's appearance. J Balvin, one of the biggest artists in Latin America, performed alongside singer Ryan Castro after Mexican pop-rock legends Mana warmed up the home crowd with their classic hits. A stream of Mexican fans descended on the famous stadium hours before kickoff to celebrate their nation hosting the World Cup for a record third time.

They transformed the Azteca into a spectacle of color, dressing in red and green from head to toe. As the duo perform, a giant World Cup trophy replica erupted from center stage. Shakira wows in a neon yellow bodysuit and white miniskirt and sunglasses. Many sported eye-catching outfits, donning extravagant headdresses, sequined sombreros, and luchador masks.

Those not fortunate enough to have gotten their hands on one of the eye-wateringly expensive tickets piled into the fan zone in the Zócalo plaza in the historic district of Mexico City. However, chaotic scenes broke out at the free admission fan park just over an hour before kickoff. Access to the fan fest in Zócalo plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers from reaching the area.

But thousands of fans attempted to shove their way into the fan zone. Some fans threw water bottles and hurled insults at police, as well as chanting in support of the Mexican team. The local government announced on social media that the site was 'full' and suggested fans go to other plazas.

Meanwhile, while fans around the world were stunned by Shakira's performance, viewers in the United States were furious when Fox, the official American broadcaster of the World Cup, failed to show the ceremony on its live coverage. It is unclear why the network decided to shun Shakira's performance but Telemundo, the Spanish-language carrier of the tournament, broadcast the entire show. The US and Canada will host their own opening ceremonies ahead of their first games on Friday.

Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening clash in a freshly transformed BMO Field in Toronto. The stadium has expanded from 28,000 seats to 45,000 in preparation for the World Cup crowd. And it will serve as the stage for Canada's celebratory bash as the nation serves up some of the greatest talent that the Great White North has to offer





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2026 World Cup Shakira Burna Boy Dai Dai Estadio Azteca Mexico South Africa Opening Ceremony Performance Artist Headlining Act Traditional Mexican Mariachi Band Gold Replica Of The World Cup Trophy Stream Of Dancers Eye-Catching Display Of Action Chaotic Scenes Metal Barriers Protesting Teachers Free Admission Fan Park Official American Broadcaster Of The World Cup Spanish-Language Carrier Of The Tournament BMO Field Canada Bosnia And Herzegovina Great White North

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