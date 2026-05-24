Shakira's statement on love, family, and career, including her recent split from Gerard Piqué and her tax fraud case victory.

Shakira has said she has no 'time or space in her life' for love, fours years on from her very public split from Gerard Piqué .

The Colombian pop superstar, 49, and Spanish footballer, 39, who share sons Sasha, 11, and Milan, 13, confirmed they had separated in June 2022, after she learnt he had allegedly been unfaithful. While Gerard swiftly went on to date Clara Chia, 27, for three years, Shakira has remained single and said she is enjoying time with her kids and focusing on her career. She told The Times: 'No romance for me for now.

There's no space or time in my life for that. My plate is quite full.

'My kids are my priority. And my career. Strangely enough, I'm in love with my career like I've never been in my life. I'm enjoying my time alone as well'.

In her rare comment about her split she reflected on going through the 'darkest moment' which happened the same time as her father William was hospitalised following a severe fall, but she ultimately feels stronger for her experiences. She said: ' the darkest moment - when I saw the dissolution of my family.

The family that I had dreamt to keep forever. I've been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person - or stronger, at least.

'They say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger and it is true. It's amazing to learn that humans have a resilience that we can resort to at any moment in our lives.

'Sometimes through hardships and through pain is how we discover how strong we can be. Suffering sometimes makes you a better person, makes you value friends and support.

' Shakira went on to say that she believed there are always lessons to learn from hardship: 'Life sometimes can be a b****, but it's also beautiful and made of light and shadows. 'So I thank life for every single moment, the bright ones and the dark ones, the people who have made me suffer because they have become my masters who have taught me lessons, very valuable lessons.

' And the Hips Don't Lie singer will always be grateful to her ex for the impact he had on her life: 'I will always have that gratitude in my heart for the father of my kids, and turning me into the mother that I am today. ' In 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years, Shakira announced her and the couple were breaking up, she has since gone on to brand him 'Voldemort' among other digs in her music.

The Colombian pop superstar, 49, and Spanish footballer, 39, who share sons Sasha, 11, and Milan, 13, together, confirmed they had separated in June 2022, after she learnt he had allegedly been unfaithful. In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was. I cannot control this, Gerard told CNN, via AS at the time.

'The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind.

'I am very happy, I have a great time and I feel privileged. The life I have had, being able to play for the club of my life for more than twenty years, wonderful children, an incredible family, lifelong friends, those from school that I still have.

' Shakira fired a parting shot at the Spanish government on Monday evening after an exhaustive tax-fraud case ended with the Colombian star winning an enormous €55million refund. The singer has been cleared of alleged fraud relating to a 2011 tax return following a lengthy legal dispute with Spanish authorities that began in 2023.

She will now be awarded a €55million refund and celebrated the victory by sharing one of Rihanna's best known lyrics alongside a series of new photos on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shakira accompanied her latest posts with a snippet from the Bajan singer's 2015 single, B***h Better Have My Money - a less than subtle reference to her incoming refund - while modelling a distinctive multi-print co-ord





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shakira Gerard Piqué Love Family Career Split Tax Fraud Case Refund Instagram Rihanna B***H Better Have My Money

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ruben Dias Split from The Love Island Host Maya Jama After Rumored Frustration Ahead of FilmingRuben Dias and Maya Jama, both of whom appeared together in The Love Island UK, have reportedly broken up just three weeks after she traveled to Inverness for filming, despite their first getting together in December 2024.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola's Departure: Video Statement and Its AftermathPep Guardiola has decided to step down as Manchester City boss after ten years with the club. His departure was announced on Friday by coach and former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, and removal men were seen taking belongings away from his apartment. He confirmed his decision in a video statement, expressing gratitude for his time with the club, its people, and its history.

Read more »

Arsenal confirm second transfer exit of summer as Premier League champions release official statementArsenal have officially announced their second permanent departure of the summer transfer window.

Read more »

Kyle Busch cause of death revealed as NASCAR star's family issue statementTwo-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Busch died on Thursday at the age of 41.

Read more »