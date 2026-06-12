Shakira's World Cup Performance Sparks Body Double Conspiracy Theories

Fans are convinced that Shakira used a body double for her World Cup performance, citing differences in her body, hair, and sunglasses. However, others point to the scar on her forehead as evidence that she is indeed the real Shakira.

Shakira 's performance at the World Cup opening ceremony has sparked wild conspiracy theories about whether the woman performing was actually her. Fans analyzed the singer's body, hair, and sunglasses, suggesting she had been replaced by a stand-in who performed the tournament's official song, Dai Dai.

The Colombian, 49, kicked off the 2026 World Cup at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca in a spectacle of color. Red and white fireworks lit up the sky as, dressed in sunglasses and a miniskirt, Shakira sang - or at least lip-synced - the official World Cup song Dai Dai, meaning 'Let's go', with Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

As a huge replica of the World Cup trophy span in the middle of the stadium, with the performers dancing around it, an announcer said Mexico 'receives you with smiles from our heart'. But her eyes were concealed behind a pair of dark sunglasses throughout the evening - sending the internet into meltdown. One fan wrote: 'What's up with Shakira? She looked like a completely different person (compared to) a few weeks ago in Rio de Janeiro.

IS THAT A BODY DOUBLE?

' Another said: 'There are three options here. One, it wasn't Shakira and it was a body double; two, Shakira got plastic surgery and that's why the change; three, she was way too made up, she looked like a powered sugar cookie.

' Maybe the hips lie after all? Shakira, 49, claps her hands during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico on Thursday. Her performance has left fans convinced she used a 'body double' at the event. Social media posts claiming the Colombian star used a stand-in have gained hundreds of thousands of views since her performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official song, which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and others.

People believe there are clues in the singer's hair, outfit, and dance moves that prove their wild theory. Fans took to X, going to great lengths as they analyzed the singer's body, hair, and sunglasses - suggesting she had been replaced by a body double.

A third wrote: 'Here's the most important evidence proving that woman isn't Shakira - it's not her body, because while the face can be made up, the curves of her body make it obvious she's not the same person.

' A fourth said: 'It's just that, taking away the wig, the height, the glasses, and the slow movements that don't match the original, just by looking at her thighs, her build, that's not Shakira! ' However, not everybody is convinced by the theory, with some pointing to the scar on her forehead - which they have suggested is major evidence to disprove the 'body double' claims.

One person said: 'After a thorough investigation into the rumors that the person who appeared today is not Shakira, I'll tell you what the expert fans say: they assure that it is indeed her.

'They mention a scar on her forehead, she looks tall because she's wearing sneakers with a higher sole, and she appears thinner. 'As for her face, they consider that the swelling attributed to Botox would be an additional factor, and that would explain the use of the glasses. ' Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

Shakira performs in front of two million people during a concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2. Not everybody is convinced by the theory, with some pointing to the scar on her forehead - which they have suggested is major evidence to disprove the 'body double' claims. Read More Shakira performs for crowd of TWO MILLION at free concert on Brazil beach.

Another said: 'For the people who've always followed her We know she has that scar on her forehead, the shape of her teeth, her nails, etc. 'Does she look tall? Well, she's wearing sneakers with platforms. Stop seeing things where there aren't any!

' The 2026 World Cup's official song, Dai Dai, means 'come on, come on' in Italian slang. Shakira, who co-wrote the track with Ed Sheeran, said the lyrics resonated with her, with lines as such as 'What broke you once made you strong'. She told People last week: 'I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be.

' 'Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars because they just make us better. ' The internet theory comes just weeks after Shakira performed in front of two million fans in Brazil.

Last month, the pop sensation sang at a free concert on a beach in Rio de Janeiro as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Women No Longer Cry - world tour, which is named after her 2024 album. She sang fan favorites such as Hips Don't Lie, La Tortura, and La Bicicleta before ending her set with the song BZRP Music Sessions #53/66, which followed her separation from Spanish football player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira made sure to put on an incredible show with several eye-catching custom-made outfits by Etro





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