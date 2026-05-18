Shakira, the Colombian pop icon, has won a compensation sum in her tax fraud case against Spanish authorities. She had been accused of defrauding Spanish tax officials of nearly £13million, but the court concluded that she was not a tax resident in Spain for the 2011 tax year and therefore should not have paid either. The compensation sum is eye-watering, but it does not alter the outcome of the criminal case against her, in which fraud has been proven.

The Colombian pop icon Shakira had been accused of defrauding Spanish tax officials of nearly £13million, but will now receive an eye-watering compensation sum . She claimed there was never any fraud and that the Administration was unable to prove otherwise.

The court concluded that she was not a tax resident in Spain for the 2011 tax year and therefore should not have paid either. However, authorities were unable to prove that she resided in Spain for more than the 183-days-per-year threshold required by law. The jaw-dropping payslip does not alter the outcome of the criminal case against her, in which fraud has been proven.

Shakira confessed to six tax fraud crimes in November 2023 and accepted a suspended three-year sentence as part of a plea bargain deal. Her lawyer previously blamed Gerard Piqué for her tax woes and claimed she would have saved £100million by dating his rival star Sergio Ramos instead





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Shakira Tax Fraud Spanish Authorities Compensation Sum Criminal Case Fraud Court Barcelona Gerard Piqué Sergio Ramos Wealth Tax

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