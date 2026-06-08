Shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to Jeffrey Epstein's personal assistant exposed

The testimony of Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's personal assistant, has raised grave questions over her proximity to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Kellen claims Epstein raped and abused her on a weekly basis and attended Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle. Ghislaine Maxwell gave Castro a book about her late father, Robert Maxwell, Kellen said.

Shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein 's personal assistant at his private apartment in Buckingham Palace. Sarah Kellen , who claims Epstein raped and abused her on a weekly basis, also said that she attended Princess Beatrice 's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.

Ghislaine Maxwell even gave Castro a book about her late father, the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, Ms Kellen said. Ms Kellen, 46, was Epstein's personal assistant for more than ten years, starting in 2001, and has been described as one of his top recruiters of young girls.

She was named as one of the four potential co-conspirators in his so-called 'sweetheart plea deal' for having sex with children in 2008, under which he served just 13 months in a low-security prison. But in her testimony, she painted a very different - and far more disturbing - picture of her life, having spent her childhood as a Jehovah's Witness and groomed from the age of 13 by an 18-year-old who she would marry once she became 17.

After divorcing her husband at 21, Ms Kellen was recruited into Epstein's orbit by a woman she met at a hotel in Hawaii. The transcript of Ms Kellen's testimony from last month was released by the House Oversight Committee, which is looking into Epstein's life and the criminal investigations into him.

Shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein's personal assistant Sarah Kellen at his private apartment in Buckingham Palace Ms Kellen was Epstein's personal assistant for more than ten years, starting in 2001, and has been described as one of his top recruiters of young girls Ms Kellen - who claims Epstein raped and abused her on a weekly basis - also said that she attended Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle Photos have previously emerged of Beatrice's party in 2006 showing Epstein wearing a white military uniform next to Maxwell in an elaborate face mask Ms Kellen disputed the characterisation of her as Epstein's 'lieutenant' and said she was more like an 'indentured slave' subject to his weekly assaults, which were sometimes violent.

The testimony raises grave questions over her proximity to Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Ms Kellen identified them both as some of the 'prominent individuals' she had met. She said: 'Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew's private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner.

And we were at Princess Beatrice's party at Windsor Castle.

' Photos have previously emerged of Beatrice's party in 2006 showing Epstein wearing a white military uniform next to Maxwell in an elaborate face mask. Next to them in a tuxedo stands disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Andrew was asked about the party during his interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019. Epstein attended even though a US arrest warrant had been issued for him two months earlier.

Andrew said: 'Certainly I wasn't aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States and I wasn't aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it.

' Eight days after the party, Epstein was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida. Ms Kellen is pictured in 2004 According to Ms Kellen, she never saw Andrew acting inappropriately and he was not one of the men she named as having sex with her, apart from Epstein. But Ms Kellen had harsh words for Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking children to Epstein.

Ms Kellen said that Maxwell should never get a pardon, despite speculation that Donald Trump might give her one. Describing one chilling episode, Ms Kellen said Maxwell was on a bed naked and began touching her body to show her 'how to touch Jeffrey and what he liked'. Both Epstein and Maxwell were vile people with the paedophile being like 'Jekyll and Hyde', Ms Kellen said.

She said that at the 'drop of a hat you would see the fire in his eyes, and it was horrifying'.

'I would witness him even bring Ghislaine to tears, who I thought was the strongest, coldest woman I had met,' she said. Maxwell would berate Ms Kellen with insults like calling her a 'polyp on a Donkey's ass', a 'pigot' and 'minion'. Ms Kellen said: 'I always felt that she was instrumental in Jeffrey becoming who he became.

'I always felt like she kind of turned him into the monster that he became, that she just fed him and catered to every whim that he wanted. ' Ms Kellen did not give a date for the meeting with Castro in Cuba but previous reports have indicated that it took place in 2003 and was in Havana. Former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana has said Epstein was in Cuba for one or two days and that he too met Castro.

Ms Kellen said that there was a 'book about her father , and she gave a copy to Fidel Castro when we were in Cuba',





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Sarah Kellen Princess Beatrice Ghislaine Maxwell Fidel Castro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Andrew Faces Repayment Calls; Mobo Founder Kanya King Dies at 57Prince Andrew is under pressure to repay rental income from subletting cottages, while Kanya King, founder of the Mobo Awards, passes away. Also, a UN report shows rising meat consumption and its environmental impact.

Read more »

It was right to snub Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson from family weddingEmbarrassing uncles are a staple of British weddings but Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's attendance at Peter Phillips's marriage to Harriet Sperling would be a painful distraction

Read more »

The notable royal absences at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's weddingFrom Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Prince Harry, the royals who were absent from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on Saturday 6 June

Read more »

Emmerdale's Andrew Scarborough reveals truth behind Graham Foster's suitThe actor answered why Graham always wears the same suit

Read more »