New evidence reveals the current Attorney General, Lord Hermer, actively advised a disgraced solicitor on how to pursue false war crimes allegations against soldiers who fought bravely in the Battle of Danny Boy, raising serious questions about his integrity and loyalty.

The Battle of Danny Boy , fought on May 14, 2004, near Amarah in southern Iraq, saw a patrol of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders ambushed by approximately 100 soldiers from the Mahdi Army , a group backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Facing a dire situation with compromised communications, the British troops engaged in a three-hour battle, ultimately resorting to a bayonet charge – a rare occurrence in modern warfare. They successfully repelled the attack, inflicting 28 casualties on the enemy and scattering the remainder, earning one soldier a Military Cross for bravery.

However, the victory was quickly overshadowed by a relentless campaign of false accusations. Shortly after the battle, left-wing lawyers, spearheaded by solicitor Phil Shiner (later convicted of fraud), initiated a campaign alleging war crimes committed by the British soldiers. Shiner employed paid intermediaries in Iraq to solicit claims of human rights abuses, quickly assembling a case accusing the Danny Boy veterans of capturing, torturing, and killing innocent Iraqi civilians.

These allegations triggered a five-year, £31 million inquiry – the Al-Sweady Inquiry – which ultimately exonerated the soldiers, revealing the claimants were not civilians but members of the Mahdi Army who had fabricated their stories. The inquiry found no evidence of summary executions or torture, exposing a deliberate attempt to undermine the British Armed Forces. The most disturbing revelation centers on the involvement of Richard, Lord Hermer, now Attorney General in the current government.

Newly disclosed documents demonstrate that Hermer actively advised Shiner on how to maximize the impact of the false claims, even suggesting ways to downplay potential inconsistencies. He encouraged the pursuit of settlements from the Ministry of Defence, despite growing doubts about the allegations’ validity. Hermer’s actions, described as ‘shameful’ and potentially ‘treasonable,’ raise serious questions about his motives and loyalty, with accusations that he deliberately sought to damage the reputation of the UK and its military.

Despite denials from his spokesperson, the evidence suggests a calculated effort to exploit the legal system to attack British troops, driven by an underlying sympathy for the anti-war agenda and a desire to humiliate the country





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Danny Boy War Crimes Phil Shiner Richard Hermer Attorney General Al-Sweady Inquiry Mahdi Army Iraq War British Army Legal Abuse

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