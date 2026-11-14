Shane Gillis Explains SNL Monologue Controversy on Joe Rogan Podcast

Shane Gillis addresses the backlash over his controversial gym joke on Saturday Night Live during a recent Joe Rogan Experience interview.

Shane Gillis has broken his silence regarding the intense public outcry that followed his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The comedian appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to clarify how his controversial remarks, which critics labeled misogynistic, were delivered to a live audience. The episode in question aired on October 10 and drew immediate criticism from online communities and high-profile celebrities for its content.

Gillis Details Unscripted Monologue Approach

Gillis explained that the structure of his monologue differed from the standard procedure used by many other comedians and performers on the show. He stated that SNL does not approve his jokes in advance because he does not submit a written set to their writers. He emphasized that only non-comedian hosts typically use pre-written scripts provided by the staff.

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The comedian admitted that he did not inform the network about the specific joke concerning women's gym attire before going on air. He revealed that he downplayed the potential controversy to the SNL staff prior to the broadcast. Gillis told Rogan that he warned the producers his material was mediocre but claimed it contained no offensive content.

Controversial Gym Joke Sparks Social Media Debate

During the broadcast, Gillis mocked himself for visiting a public gym and remarked that he did not know women dressed the way they do now. He specifically used a derogatory term to describe how some women wore shorts at the fitness center. The joke prompted immediate backlash from viewers who found the comment offensive and inappropriate for national television.

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Comedian Dan Levy publicly condemned the remarks in an Instagram video. Levy argued that women wearing short shorts does not make them derogatory names, but rather that men calling them that are misogynists. He stated that the presence of such language on live TV was shocking and suggested that complacency in men allows harmful environments to persist.

SNL Legends Defend Comedian Against Critics

Despite the severe criticism, several former SNL cast members publicly supported Gillis. Dana Carvey and David Spade appeared on their podcast Fly on the Wall to discuss the controversy. Carvey, who was a cast member from 1986 to 1993, argued that the joke should not be taken literally.

Carvey expressed concern that people quickly jumped from disliking a joke to believing it should be banned. He suggested that the backlash was influenced by the current cultural climate rather than just the content of the monologue. Spade, who appeared on the show from 1990 to 1996, shared similar sentiments about the public reaction.

Viewership Stats and Future Implications

Gillis noted that his appearance on Saturday Night Live achieved the highest live viewership of his three hosting appearances. The episode attracted an average of 4.4 million viewers across the broadcast. This metric indicates strong audience interest despite the surrounding controversy and social media furor.

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Gillis further clarified that he does not have a problem with how women choose to dress at the gym. He repeated that his comments were intended as self-deprecating humor about his own body image. The comedian insisted that the monologue was designed to be funny rather than to attack any specific group of people.