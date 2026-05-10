Shane van Gisbergen's Historic Win at Watkins Glen in 2026 NASCAR Cup Racing

The thrilling and dramatic 2026 NASCAR Cup Race, featuring the legendary driver Shane van Gisbergen's historic win at Watkins Glen, where he took his seventh career win and Trackhouse Racing's first win of the season.

There was no stopping Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen on Sunday, as he collected his seventh career win and Trackhouse Racing 's first of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.

In 18 laps, he made up 29.2 seconds, passing Ty Gibbs for the race lead with seven laps to spare. Michael McDowell finished second, with Gibbs finishing third. Chase Briscoe finished fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth. Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, and John-Hunter Nemechek filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stage 1 Van Gisbergen led the way from pole position, followed by McDowell. Cindric fell behind the Trackhouse cars as Zilisch moved up to third.

However, there was no catching Van Gisbergen as he drove off with the lead by several seconds over the field. Stenhouse went off-roading through the bus stop, but avoided any damage as he drove through the muddy grass. There was a tense moment between Spire teammates as Suarez and Hocevar rubbed doors, with Hocevar radioing the team to say 'Daniel can go f*** himself' and that he will 'never let him go again.

' As expected, many cars flipped the stage by short-pitting, including Van Gisbergen. Chastain stayed out and won Stage 1, followed by Logano, Blaney, Cindric, Allmendinger, Bell, Nemechek, Van Gisbergen, Herbst, and McDowell. The battle for the final stage point was dramatic as McDowell, Herbst, and Wallace fanned out three-wide across the line, with Wallace losing out. Stage 2 On the restart, Van Gisbergen continued to control the race, but Zilisch shadowed him for much of the stage.

Larson and Keselowski lost a lot of spots on the restart as things got chaotic in the midfield, but they kept it clean. With 10 laps to go in the stage, a tent or canopy from the campground blew onto the track, forcing a caution flag. Van Gisbergen pitted from the lead and most of the field followed suit, but six drivers stayed out: McDowell, Suarez, Bell, Wallace, Herbst, and Nemechek.

The restart was wild, and Herbst was the first driver to go spinning in Turn 1. At the bus stop chicane, Byron went around and Blaney slammed into him, damaging both cars. Gilliland also spun in the chaos, while Zilisch lost a few spots after being forced to bail through the grass.

Van Gisbergen easily reclaimed the lead, winning Stage 2 over Reddick, Gibbs, A. Dillon, Busch, Buescher, Cindric, Zilisch, Briscoe, and Wallace -- who beat Chastain by just a nose at the green-and-white checkered. Stage 3 Van Gisbergen restarted with Reddick now alongside. It was a clean restart with no drama at the front. Logano slowed with a flat tire and spit tire carcass onto the track, forcing a caution just outside the fuel window.

Van Gisbergen and Reddick stayed out, but most of the field opted to pit. A total of 12 cars stayed out, with Gibbs leading those who came down pit road in 13th. Van Gisbergen checked out on the restart, as Allmendinger took second from Reddick. Gibbs quickly made his way up into the top five, with Zilisch close behind him





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Shane Van Gisbergen Watkins Glen 2026 NASCAR Cup Trackhouse Racing Ty Gibbs Michael Mcdowell Chase Briscoe Tyler Reddick Austin Dillon AJ Allmendinger Kyle Busch Austin Cindric John-Hunter Nemechek Stoltenberg Ford Tricka Motorsports Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3

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