ShanghaiTech University researchers establish a BSL-2 system for studying the Ebola virus L polymerase and replication machinery, significantly enhancing antiviral screening capabilities for global health security.

ShanghaiTech University researchers have successfully established a stable cell line system that allows the study of the Ebola virus polymerase and its replication machinery under standard BSL-2 containment conditions. This significant breakthrough, reported in the journal Virologica Sinica, addresses a major bottleneck in viral research by enabling the analysis of live virus components without the stringent requirements of BSL-4 facilities. The development marks a pivotal shift in how virologists approach the study of ebolaviruses, particularly regarding the genome-copying enzyme known as the L polymerase.

New Stable Cell Line Methodology

The core of this innovation is the creation of stable cell lines carrying Strep-tagged L polymerase alongside other essential viral proteins, including NP, VP35, and VP30. Prior to this work, detecting the L polymerase was exceptionally difficult due to the lack of reliable antibodies, while the addition of small epitope tags typically reduced the enzyme's activity. The new system overcomes these hurdles by utilizing the Strep tag for detection, thereby eliminating the need for anti-L antibodies. Researchers selected a specific clone that efficiently supports sustained minigenome replication and the production of infectious virus-like particles (iVLPs), effectively mimicking the viral life cycle in a controlled environment.

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Purification and Structural Insights

A key technical achievement involves the efficient purification of these Ebola virus-like particles. The team demonstrated that both intact iVLPs and delipidated ribonucleoproteins (RNPs) can be pelleted using low-speed centrifugation after detergent buffer treatment removes the lipid envelope. This is a notable departure from standard protocols, as live Ebola virus precipitation normally requires high-speed ultracentrifugation. The researchers noted that this low-speed sedimentation step can be seamlessly combined with density-gradient ultracentrifugation to further purify iVLP and RNP preparations, streamlining the workflow for downstream analysis.

Tubulin Association and Microtubule Dynamics

Proteomic analysis of the purified intact iVLPs and delipidated RNPs revealed a previously unrecognized association between viral components and host cell structures. The study identified tubulin isoforms clustered with core RNP proteins, indicating a direct interaction with the cell's cytoskeleton. When the researchers depolymerized microtubules using nocodazole, they observed a marked increase in viral RNA synthesis, the formation of inclusion bodies, and overall particle output. This suggests that the microtubule network may physically constrain viral genome replication, and disrupting it releases this constraint to boost viral production.

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Impact on Future Research and Treatment

The establishment of this BSL-2 system has immediate practical implications for global health security and drug development. By removing the BSL-4 requirement for studying the L polymerase and ribonucleoprotein complexes, the protocol simplifies antiviral screening processes and facilitates broader host-factor studies. The methodology is versatile and can be adapted to other ebolaviruses, including Bundibugyo virus, which is currently associated with ongoing outbreaks. This accessibility allows more laboratories to contribute to the understanding of ebolavirus mechanisms and the identification of potential therapeutic targets.

Publication and Scientific Context

The findings were authored by Jin Zhong from ShanghaiTech University and published in Virologica Sinica under the title "Construction of minigenomic replicon and infectious virus-like particle systems for ebola virus with epitope-tagged L polymerase." The study, dated November 2026, provides a DOI of 10.1016/j.virs.2026.11.007 and is accessible via ScienceDirect. This work builds upon earlier minigenome and iVLP systems that relied largely on transient expression, offering a more robust and sustained model for investigating the complex interplay between the Ebola virus and its host cellular machinery.