Shania Twain Hints at Performing at Harry Styles' Wedding

Shania Twain has expressed interest in providing the musical entertainment for Harry Styles's wedding with Zoë Kravitz.

Harry Styles might have just found a superstar singer for his upcoming nuptials with fiancée Zoë Kravitz . On Friday, Shania Twain - who's currently on tour with the 32-year-old former One Direction singer - revealed that she would love to provide the musical entertainment at the celebrity wedding.

The 60-year-old country singer made the confession during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Pulse on Friday. After host Joe 'Brady' Blum suggested that Twain could possibly perform at Styles and Kravitz's wedding, she perked up.

'Oh! I would say yes if he asked,' she replied enthusiastically.

'Just putting it out there, Harry. '. Twain weighed in on the upcoming wedding after Styles left fans scratching their heads by not attending the Met Gala earlier this month, even though his fiancée won praise as one of the best-dressed attendees with her black lace Saint Laurent gown.

Shania Twain revealed that she would love to provide the musical entertainment for Harry Styles's wedding with Zoë Kravitz; she also floated the possibility that Styles and Kravitz might not be on the same page about the wedding entertainment. After Styles not attending the Met Gala, fans were left wondering about his involvement in an important party, even though his fiancée Kravitz stood out with her fabulous gow





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