Shania Twain Hosts and Leads Glamour at Country Music Awards

Shania Twain, 60, looked ageless in a sparkling silver gown and chic black leather gloves as she led the glamour at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The Any Man of Mine hitmaker paired the look with edgy black leather gloves with silver buttons. She hosted the event, which will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more.

Country's biggest stars gathered at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Music icon Shania Twain , 60, looked ageless in a sparkling silver gown that featured a black panther.

The Any Man of Mine hitmaker paired the look with edgy black leather gloves with silver buttons. Twain is set to host the event, which will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more. Megan Moroney leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Lambert with eight. Rounding out the top contenders are Wilson and Ella Langley, who are locked in a tie with seven nods each.

Country music icon Shania Twain, 60, looked ageless in a sparkling silver gown and chic black leather gloves as she led the glamour at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Other performers this year include Little Big Town, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top. Brandi Cyrus, 38, was among the early arrivals as she hit the red carpet in a mini brown dress with flowing sleeves.

The star, who's the older sister of singer Miley Cyrus, 33, added height to the look with open-toe brown heels. Mackenzie Carpenter, 27, looked glamorous in a shimmering sequin gown paired with a matching shawl. Influencer Hannah Palmer stunned in a halter neck dress with side cut-outs. Sydney Thomas sizzled in a bustier top that highlighted her cleavage and a matching skirt.

Twain will host the event, which will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more. As the longest-running country music awards show in history, the ACMs have been honoring artists since 1966





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Academy Of Country Music Awards Shania Twain Shining In A Glamorous Dress Led By The Host Got Nods In The Contest From Performers Like Lainey Wilson Blake Shelton Kacey Musgraves Miranda Lambert And More

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