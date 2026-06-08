Shania Twain Performs Intimate London Gig Amid Biopic Announcement and Renewed Album Promotions

Shania Twain performed a special intimate concert for 200 fans at a London pub, promoting her upcoming seventh album 'Little Miss Twain'. The event preceded her appearance with Harry Styles at Wembley and coincides with the announcement of a Sony Pictures biopic about her life, to be directed by Leah McKendrick with Twain co-producing. The news also addresses recent public commentary on her appearance at the 2026 ACM Awards.

Shania Twain delighted fans with an intimate performance for just 200 attendees at the Shacklewell Arms pub in east London over the weekend. The 60-year-old singer performed her greatest hits, including 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'You're Still The One', as well as covers of 'The Gambler' and 'Cotton Eye Joe', and premiered the new single 'Dirty Rosie' from her upcoming seventh studio album ' Little Miss Twain ', set for release on July 24.

She explained to the crowd that the album reflects her life phases before securing a recording contract, drawing from her experiences playing in bars from age eight until her late twenties. This appearance served as promotion for the new record and precedes her joining Harry Styles for his Wembley concerts on Friday. The event coincides with a major career milestone for Twain, as a biopic about her life and career is being developed by Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, the film will be directed and scripted by Leah McKendrick, known for Netflix's upcoming 'Voicemails for Isabelle' and the 2023 feature 'Scrambled'. Twain will co-produce alongside Amie Karp, who produced 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (2024) and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021). This project follows the immense success of the Michael Jackson biopic, which has grossed over $800 million worldwide. Requests for comment from Twain's representatives have not yet been returned.

Twain's legacy as one of country music's most successful and best-selling artists is firmly established. She rose to superstardom in the mid-1990s with her second studio album 'The Woman in Me' (1995), which included her first major hit 'Any Man of Mine'. Over a career spanning more than three decades, she has released six studio albums, sold over 100 million records globally, and achieved seven number-one singles on the Billboard charts.

A five-time Grammy winner with 18 nominations, her accolades include Best Contemporary Country Album for 'The Woman In Me' and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for 'You're Still The One'. Her last Grammy nomination was in 2005. Recent public appearances have sparked discussion about Twain's image.

At the 2026 ACM Awards in May, where she served as host, her appearance was described by many social media users as 'unrecognizable', with comments noting a notably taut facial appearance and a departure from her natural look. Reactions ranged from concern to criticism, with fans expressing that she no longer resembled herself. The ceremony, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and others





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Shania Twain Little Miss Twain Harry Styles Biopic Leah Mckendrick Sony Pictures ACM Awards Intimate Concert London Pub Shacklewell Arms

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