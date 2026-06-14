Shania Twain Recalls Traumatic Childhood After Stepfather's Abuse

Shania Twain has opened up about her traumatic childhood, revealing the abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather Jerry Twain. The singer, 60, has spoken candidly about her difficult upbringing, including the time her stepfather beat her mother unconscious and plunged her head down the toilet.

Shania Twain has recalled her traumatic childhood after experiencing a violent upbringing with her stepfather Jerry Twain. She grew up in poverty in Canada with her four siblings, mother Sharon, and stepfather Jerry.

At the age of 11, Jerry beat her mother unconscious and plunged her head down the toilet. Shania then smashed a chair across his back, and he hit back by punching her in the jaw. Jerry would also make Shania walk around the house topless and sexually abused her. Reflecting on her childhood trauma, Shania said she was establishing her own shield and confidence in defending herself.

She was watching a mother who didn't stand up for herself and was determined not to be her mother. Shania began her music career from a young age, singing in bars after last orders. Her mother would put her on stage for the midnight set, and she was aware of how vulnerable she was.

After graduating from high school in 1983, tragedy struck when she received a phone call revealing her parents had been killed in a collision with a logging truck on an Ontario highway. Shania opened up about the lasting trauma of the abuse, explaining how being fondled as a child by her stepfather made her embarrassed of her body. She is trying to embrace her body and has posed nude for the album cover.

Shania said her album title 'That Don't Impress Me Much' means taking responsibility and ownership of herself. She chose nude photography for her album cover as a way to deal with the horrible things her stepfather put her through when she was a child. It's about saying she was abused as a kid and time to start loving herself in her own skin and embracing that. The star also said, 'Loving who you are.

I'm my own royalty. I'm the boss of me, and I'm responsible for the decisions I make, for what I say, for what I do. It's a statement of self-confidence that I've grown into more over the last few years.





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Shania Twain Traumatic Childhood Stepfather Abuse Music Career Album Cover Nude Photography

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