Shanie McKey - 19 yrs after hit song, here's how she shines in today's fashion

Shanie McKey, a chart topper in the nineties, performed in hotpants and a corset and received praise from fans for her modern style while performing in hotpants and a corset 25 years after the release of her smash hit, I Love Your Smile. The article highlights her career journey starting from her appearance on Star Search at the age of 11 to her multiple hit songs.

A NINETIES chart topper, 55 has barely aged a day as she performed in hotpants and a corset, 25 years after her smash hit – but can you guess who she is?

At the age of just 11-years-old, she competed in the hit US talent series Star Search which helped to launch the careers of huge stars like The singer released her first album, Discovery in 1987, produced when she was just 14-years-old, and it gave her two top 10 R&B hits. She’s best known for the hit song, I Love Your Smile which went to the top five in 12 territories worldwide, and made the top 10 in 22 countries.

Fans flocked to comment and one wrote: ‘My favourite song ever! ’A third added: ‘Soundtrack to my childhood. ’ While a fourth said: ‘I freaking love your mom!!! I’m 52 and she’s been on my Playlist for 32 of those years!!!

She’s amazing!!! So cool she’s your mom!! ’ Shanice’s 1993 song Saving Forever for You reached number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. In 1999 she went onto release When I Close My Eyes which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard hot 100.

A nineties chart topper, 55 has barely aged a day as she performed in hotpants and a corset, 25 years after her smash hit - but can you guess who she is? She’s best known for the hit song, I Love Your Smile which went to the top five in 12 territories worldwide Credit: Gett





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Chains Shanie Mckey I Love Your Smile Nineties Chart Topper Fashion Hotpants

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