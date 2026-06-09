Shannen Doherty's Malibu Home Sells for $7.65 Million Nearly Two Years After Actress's Death

The late actress Shannen Doherty's Malibu estate has been sold for $7.65 million, nearly two years after her passing. The five-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot home, initially listed at $9.5 million, changed hands after several price reductions. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Doherty's mother and estate. The property features ocean views, a pool, and a guest house, and was a sanctuary for the actress before her death from cancer in 2024.

The late actress Shannen Doherty 's Malibu estate has been sold for $7.65 million, nearly two years after her passing. The property, initially listed in August 2025, changed hands after several price adjustments.

The five-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot home was purchased by Doherty in 2004 for $2.56 million and underwent renovations in 2018 following the Woolsey Fire. It features breathtaking Pacific Ocean views, a swimming pool, a guest house, and an open floor plan with abundant natural light. The proceeds from the sale will go to Doherty's mother, Rosa, and her estate, according to listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass.

The home, described as a blend of modernism and rustic refinement, served as a sanctuary for the actress during her final years. Doherty, best known for her roles in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Charmed,' died on July 13, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. She was 53. Set behind mature hedging on a desirable Malibu street, the estate offers both privacy and luxury.

The interior showcases light wooden floors, exposed ceiling beams, and a kitchen with a central island and modern lighting. A second-level deck with a glass railing overlooks the backyard, which includes a rectangular pool and lush green space. The primary bedroom opens directly to the pool area, and a separate guest house provides additional space.

The property was first listed at $9.5 million, quickly reduced to $9.45 million, then taken off the market before returning in March 2026 at $8.25 million. The final sale price of $7.65 million reflects a significant discount from the original ask. Cortazzo, who was a close friend of Doherty, emphasized the home's significance as her personal sanctuary. The actress had lived there until her death, having carefully reimagined the space with an emphasis on natural light, flow, and function.

The listing highlighted the serene atmosphere and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death in a statement to People, noting she was surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Bowie, at the end. The family requested privacy to grieve.

The sale of the estate marks the final chapter in the story of a home that was deeply intertwined with the last decades of the actress's life, providing a peaceful retreat during her public battle with illness and a final act of legacy for her family





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